Dale Earnhardt Jr. Confesses to Peeing on Himself “Half a Dozen Times” Inside the Race Car in His NASCAR Career

Racing stock cars for a living might seem like a glamorous and fun lifestyle from the outside. But it is a physically intensive and hardcore sport like any other. One of the key struggles that drivers face when racing is holding the urgency to pee. Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the difficulties that he faced on this front back in March.

The popular icon said in an interview with the YouTube channel Bussin’ With The Boys that he has had to pee while inside his car in about half a dozen instances over his career. He went on to provide an explanation for why such a situation comes about.

The heat inside stock cars is scorching in certain conditions. Drivers anticipate this before race day and try to hydrate themselves as much as they can. But they seldom get a chance to relieve themselves before beginning their race. Those pre-race hours are filled with fan engagement sessions and the like. So, there often comes a corner at which they have no option but to commit the act while racing.

Interestingly, Junior also said that he has always had a problem with peeing when the race is under green and that he does it when the race is under caution. He has been able to relax more when he isn’t trying to overtake his competitors at 190 miles per hour. Peeing on himself is the easiest part of the entire script. The tougher part comes later.

He said, “I always had white suits, right? So, I am thinking, I got this white suit. It’s gonna be obvious when I get out. People are going to look at me and go, ‘Damn! He pissed himself.’ So, what I would do is, if I had pissed myself… I would say, ‘Bring me an orange Gatorade when I get done here. When I pull up.”

Rather cleverly, he would pour Gatorade all over himself and cover up the pee stains on his dress. He recalled such antics with a hearty laugh. Junior also made note of reminding the listeners that he never puked in the car while racing, even though it has been known to happen to other drivers.

The one person whom he had to thank a lot after such embarrassing moments was the guy who took care of the interiors of his car. Junior noted that this person was a friend and held control of where everything was in the car.

So, the driver would notify him about what had gone down and warn him about the troubles that he might face when attempting to clean the interiors. Junior continued, “I mean, you feel bad. You kind of want to go and help him get the seat out. Sometimes, that’s not possible. There’s an insert. The seat has a foam insert that is made perfectly for you.”

“He just has to pull that out and steam it down or hose it or pressure wash it or whatever.” This person must have seemed a hero in Junior‘s eyes. More probably than not, most of the drivers in NASCAR have such heroes. It reminds the world of the tiny costs that racing aficionados pay to keep their passion for speed running. And even Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of them.