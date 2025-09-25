mobile app bar

“You Lose Your Seat, the Music Stops”: Corey LaJoie Signals End of NASCAR Career, Looks Ahead to Next Chapter

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (01) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (01) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway | Credits- Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Corey LaJoie’s time in the NASCAR Cup Series came to an end in 2024 after seven years, when Spire Motorsports let him go prematurely. Since then, his career hasn’t shown any signs of taking off again, and realistically, LaJoie has decided that it’s time to keep one eye on the future.

After his Cup Series run was cut short, LaJoie got into a Spire truck in the Truck Series, but that was only because he still had a year left on his contract with the organization. Alongside that, he made four Cup starts for Rick Ware Racing and co-hosted Cup pre- and post-race shows for Amazon Prime Sports.

Now, he seems to recognize the writing on the wall. His NASCAR career is winding down, with fewer calls coming from top-tier teams. LaJoie believes he has more to offer elsewhere and would only return to the Cup if the right door opens. His increasingly popular roles in the world of media have made him even more open to retirement from NASCAR.

On the latest Staking Pennies episode, the 33-year-old spoke about 2026 and what’s to come. LaJoie intends to lean into the media side of NASCAR while launching a side venture, possibly in the carbon fiber business. He has two top-five and four top-10 finishes in the Truck Series, but told host Skip Flores that he doesn’t want to keep racing there.

From LaJoie’s perspective, “trucks aren’t particularly fun to drive,” and he’s weary of “fighting a battle.” What he meant was the frustration of racing in a top-tier Truck organization where critical decisions are out of his hands.

As LaJoie explained to Flores, “You’re fighting a battle that is just; if you’re not doing it yourself, you deal with all the bullshit. We can’t do a new body build. Well, we can’t build it this way because GM this, and simulation that. So, if I had a really good opportunity call, then sure, I’ll entertain the conversation…”

LaJoie conceded he might entertain marquee opportunities like the Daytona 500 because he knows he can compete there in the right car. He’s made the field the hard way before, finishing in the top 10 three times and once in the top five. His best result came just last year, when he steered Spire’s No. 7 to fourth place in the crown jewel.

“There’s really not any [opportunities] because it is just what it is, right? You get out of them, you lose your seat. The music stops, and they plus somebody else that’s cheaper and comparable, that can do the same job,” LaJoie added.

LaJoie still believes he brings value to a team and that, in certain cases, both sides could cash in with a year’s worth of pay in a single week. But as far as the Truck Series is concerned, he has made it clear he won’t be entertaining the same.

In 277 Cup starts, LaJoie scored 10 top-10s but never cracked Victory Lane. And in NASCAR, while drivers often get a fair shake, they must make hay quickly and adjust to the machinery, and show some exceptional results.

