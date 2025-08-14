Upcoming NASCAR 25 Video Game by iRacing Has Fans & Influencers on Edge: “It’s Worth the Wait”

After four years, NASCAR fans are on the verge of getting their hands on a new video game, the first console NASCAR title of any kind since “NASCAR Arcade Rush” in 2023, available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. It will be released on October 14, 2025. “NASCAR 25,” developed by iRacing, is in its final stages as founder Steve Myers and his team aim to reignite the franchise’s appeal.

Established names like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and rising talents have all been sharpening their skills on iRacing. In fact, some drivers like William Byron have launched their career through success on the platform, as did ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski, among others. Today, iRacing is a key in driver preparation across all series, with competitors logging hours each week to learn tracks they have yet to race in real life.

The new title will feature the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series together for the first time. Its biggest draw for fans may be the brand-new Career Mode, which allows players to customize their own driver and vehicles, manage contracts, money, facility, and staff, and make strategic choices on and off the track that play a pivotal role in their journey to becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

NASCAR’s October 2023 announcement of iRacing’s acquisition of the license stunned the industry following Motorsport Games’ collapse. Over the years, NASCAR video games have cycled through publishers such as Sierra, EA Sports, Eutechnyx, and 704Games, often leaving fans underwhelmed.

This time, iRacing is rolling out its first-ever traditional console game with expanded real-driver rosters, more authentic track options, and additional features, releasing the full driver lineup well ahead of launch.

To mark the occasion, Hendrick Motorsports hosted “gaming influencers” for a campus tour, posting photos on X with the caption, “Appreciate everyone for coming out!” The response online has been enthusiastic.

A quick tour of campus for these gaming influencers. Appreciate everyone for coming out! pic.twitter.com/w6adHsphBO — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) August 13, 2025

Influencer Jeff Favignano posted, “I got hands on with the new @iRacing @Nascar25Game today! NASCAR gaming is back baby, even more excited for the release after playing it! It’s worth the wait and more details coming soon! The fans spoke and they listened 60 fps.”

Favignano followed with another tweet showing his excitement: “You know it’s gonna be awesome when I come out of retirement from posting on twitter I am just freaking stoked for this one. @Nascar25Game.” Fans joined in, with one commenting, “Alright, getting me even more pumped! Can’t wait, it’s been too long lol.”

Another gamer added, “Just checked out the new @iRacing @Nascar25Game — I haven’t been this excited for a NASCAR game in years! It’s absolutely living up to the hype. Also got to do a ride-along with @anthonyalfredo … unreal experience!”

However, the ultimate verdict will rest with the public once the game hits shelves, but expectations are already quite high.