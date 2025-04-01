“She Brought Up This One Thing…”: Ryan Preece Reveals the Reality Behind Being Married to a Racer

Jun 23, 2024; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (41) is introduced before the start of the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At Martinsville, Ryan Preece not only bagged a top-10 finish for the second time on the track but also marked his string of three consecutive top-10s, finishing third at Las Vegas, ninth at Homestead, and seventh at Martinsville. While his wife, Heather DesRochers, a racer herself, likely celebrated his achievements, she might have had some insights on tweaks needed for even better results.

Having a spouse in the same line of work can often mean bringing the track talk home, but Preece welcomes it. Unlike some who might prefer to leave work at the track, especially after a grueling race day, Preece values honest feedback over unwarranted praise. He believes constructive criticism from his partner is more beneficial than empty accolades.

It seems even his wife knows that. That’s why even while celebrating his successes, she keeps a keen eye for improvement. Preece also shared an anecdote regarding the same:

“There could be the littlest thing that I did I think it was at Las Vegas I can’t remember what it was but we finished third. And I come home and she was super happy for me and we obviously were happy for the Finish but she brought up this one thing that I said and she’s like you better never do that again.”

Preece further recounted their days of racing against each other in 2011 and 2012, explaining how those shared rides home were moments of unspoken critiques where he could feel her scrutinizing every move he made on and off the track, like her gaze was carving a message into the side of his head.

The dynamic has shaped his appreciation for having a partner who not only shares his passion but understands the intricacies of racing. Although it might be draining to dissect races endlessly, Preece finds value in the fresh insights Heather brings.

How did Preece meet DesRochers?

Ryan Preece and Heather DesRochers met for the first time in 2009 at Stafford Motor Speedway, owing to their shared passion for racing. Heather, whose father was an avid racer, had just acquired a race car similar to those Preece specialized in setting up. As Preece recounted on Rubbin is Racing, “When they would go test, we’d throw my seat in it.”

Their acquaintance quickly evolved into competition as they faced off in the SK Modified Series in 2011: Preece won the championship, while DesRochers grabbed the Rookie of the Year honors. That same year, their professional rivalry blossomed into a personal relationship.

DesRochers also participated in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program in 2010 and 2011, further working on her racing skills. After six years of dating, the couple married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Rebecca Marie, in 2023, who is already developing an interest in racing.