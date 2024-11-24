mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hails Shaquille O’Neal for “Incredibly Gracious” Behavior at NASCAR Awards

Neha Dwivedi
Published

(L-R) Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal

(L-R) Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal. Credits: © Peter Casey-Imagn Images, © Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The final NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix marked the closure of the 2024 season, followed by the awards banquet ceremony officially wrapping up the year, celebrating the winners and showering praise on the teams and drivers.

Aside from the usual festivities this year, a big highlight from the post-season event according to Dale Earnhardt Jr. was Shaquille O’Neal, the four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star taking on the role of the DJ during the afterparty.

The 52-year-old rocked the turntables as he appeared under his alias “DJ Diesel”. Often known for his likable behavior, Shaq’s appearance at the Awards Gala left a similar effect on the stock car racing fraternity, which embraced him with open arms.

Dale Jr. took to X to post his admiration for the basketball legend’s demeanor at the banquet. He wrote, “So @SHAQ was the DJ at the awards banquet for @NASCAR last night. Our folks tell me he took photos with anyone who came to the booth and was incredibly gracious with his time. No surprise.”

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was also seen appreciating Shaq’s efforts as a DJ while he enjoyed his time dancing with his wife Alex DeLeon in a similar post on X, writing: I like this DJ! @SHAQ”

Newly crowned 3-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric were also seen in the booth with Shaquille as the trio enjoyed a brief conversation and the two NASCAR drivers posed for a selfie with the legend himself.

Back when Shaq challenged Dale Jr. to a race

It wasn’t the first time Dale Jr. was meeting the NBA legend. The former NASCAR driver had a longstanding acquaintance with him. Back in 2010, O’Neal traded his size-23 basketball sneakers for racing footwear, daring NASCAR’s favorite son at the time, to a one-on-one showdown on the track.

This head-to-head was spotlighted in the second season of Shaq Vs., a hit TV show that spiced up ABC’s summer lineup. Earnhardt admitted he was both taken aback and impressed by Shaq’s foray into racing, especially considering the stark contrast between motorsports and basketball. Dale Jr. won in both of their brief heat races, spanning five and ten laps, alongside Shaq.

Later on, the former Los Angeles Lakers player confessed that those three hours were among the most grueling of his life. He heartily defended the athleticism of NASCAR drivers, declaring, “I’ve heard some people say that these guys really aren’t athletes. Anybody who tries to tell me they aren’t athletes can kiss my ass.”

It is safe to say that Shaq’s love for NASCAR is apparent. Now the only thing left is to to know how others from the fraternity like the new DJ in town.

