Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Hates It” For Kyle Busch, Exonerates Chase Briscoe For Kansas Incident

The final stage tangle between Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe has been one of the key talking points from the recent Cup Series race in Kansas. The two-time champion was racing for what would have been his first win of the season when Briscoe forced him into the wall to prevent getting lapped. The sequence received a verdict from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Dale Jr. Download.

The icon expressed that Briscoe did nothing wrong and said, “I am not going to sit here and tell you that Chase Briscoe did something wrong because he didn’t. He just ran the line. He said, ‘Imma run this line. It’s your job to figure out how to get around it.’ Kyle got into the wall and wrecked out.” Busch’s status as a non-playoff driver helped Dale Jr. arrive at this opinion in favor of Briscoe.

The icon continued to talk about how drivers are now far more competitive with each other than they were 20 years ago. He views this as a positive sign for the sport. However, this didn’t mean that he was left without a shred of empathy for Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 driver. He added, “I hate it for Kyle, man! I have had my differences with the guy and we have worked it out.”

Dale gives us his perspective on the Kyle Busch-Chase Briscoe incident. pic.twitter.com/Ub216gGurQ — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) October 1, 2024

“I think a successful Kyle Busch is good for NASCAR.” 2024 has by far been the worst season of Busch in a long time. He failed to make the playoffs and is now on the verge of breaking his victory streak of 19 years. He could potentially have won in Kansas had Briscoe given him a tiny bit more room to pass. But as Dale Jr. pointed out, one cannot heap all the blame on the Stewart-Haas Racing star.

Does Kyle Busch have trouble understanding the Next Gen car?

Former racing icon Kyle Petty spoke about the incident in a race analysis for NASCAR. Briscoe was to blame from his point of view. He said, “He should have given him more room. I’m going to say that right off the bat. Chase Briscoe, in that situation, should have given Kyle Busch a little bit of respect and gave him a little bit more room.”

However, he did continue to acknowledge that there could be a slight fault on Busch’s side. He noted, “Kyle Busch has yet to come to terms with this car. He doesn’t understand how the aero affects it.” Not being in sync with the car could possibly be one of the reasons behind Busch’s struggles.

But then, it contradicts his excellent performance in 2023. He’d won three races and finished the season 14th in the standings. Perhaps it is exclusively this season’s car that he has had trouble with. Regardless of the reasons, it is high time Busch got back into form for the sake of the sport.