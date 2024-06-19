Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jumps to Defend Kyle Busch’s Controversial Comments on NASCAR Future

Kyle Busch sparked fresh rumors this week after admitting that he was open to considering a move to one of his previous teams, Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing, should they want to take him. He has been struggling to find pace in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro of Richard Childress Racing and is yet to fix a spot in the playoffs. While his words have been hot on the front pages, Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that the media is just taking advantage of his character.

Advertisement

The icon said in a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, “They’re going for Kyle because they know Kyle’s short-tempered. Easy to get a bit annoyed in those moments in the media centers and stuff. So, I just hope Kyle can see through all that. If it works out and he makes the playoffs, he makes the playoff. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Continuing, he hoped that things wouldn’t be too frictional between Busch and RCR and reiterated that the media can make it seem that way even if it wasn’t the case. In his defense, Busch did confirm his contract with his current team for 2025 and said that he was focused on making RCR a great team again.

His exact words were, “Right now, I’m at RCR with my group of guys and the deal that I have right now in place. We’re trying to work and build this program and make RCR great again.”

Busch’s attempts at patching up his initial words have done little to put the media away from spreading speculation of a possible reunion. His original contract with RCR was for two years and an option year for 2025. In all probability, the option to retain him rests with the team. These are the types of interviews that make for uncomfortable team meetings.

Kevin Harvick believes Busch has kicked his team in the teeth with his comments

Cup Series veteran Kevin Harvick was also amongst those discussing Busch’s words in front of a mic. He said through the Harvick Happy Hour podcast that Rowdy is playing a dangerous game with his admissions.

He said, “Man, that’s just like a kick in the teeth, to the guys and the gals that are working on your car, right? To not be committed 100 percent in your answer to the team that you’re driving for, unless you were looking for a way out.”

He continued to express his viewpoint that someone happy with where they were and willing to work on improving wouldn’t say something like that. He believes that Busch has thrown the door open for speculation and might even have done so wantonly to explore what other options are on the table for him.

End of the day, it is up to Busch and RCR to decide what direction their partnership is going to take.