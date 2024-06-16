Kyle Busch Leaves Door Open for Hendrick and Joe Gibbs Return, Reveals Future NASCAR Plans

Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement announcement recently triggered many in the NASCAR fraternity to think about Kyle Busch’s return to Joe Gibbs Racing. The current Richard Childress Racing driver earned his props in the sport driving for Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit, achieving a majority of his career wins and two Cup Series championships during his tenure.

After a public breakdown of their relationship after the 2022 season, both Busch and JGR parted ways due to an inability to come to a sponsor agreement for the NASCAR veteran. With Busch’s recent struggles at RCR, the Las Vegas native addressed the possibility of a patch-up with his previous employers.

“I would say anything’s possible always. Certainly, if I was welcomed I would go back. If Hendrick welcomed me back I would go back but right now I’m at RCR with my group of guys and the deal that I have right now in place. We’re trying to work and build this program and make RCR great again.”

The 39-year-old driver also confirmed his contract with Richard Childress‘ racing outfit for the next season of racing as of now. It remains to be seen if JGR and Kyle Busch could reconcile. If the same were to happen, it would bring back an era for Busch that saw him unabashedly dominate in the sport, building his ‘Rowdy’ image over the years.

How many wins does Kyle Busch have with Joe Gibbs Racing?

During a 14-year period with Joe Gibbs Racing driving Toyota-backed racecars, Kyle Busch managed to rack up serious statistics in the history of one of the biggest team names in NASCAR.

Busch during his tenure with the team participated in 528 races with the team which is second only to current JGR driver Denny Hamlin’s tally of 666. Over his 528 starts, he managed to win 56 times with the #18 crew. He also had 28 pole awards to his name and finished in the top 5 206 times.

He remains JGR’s most successful driver to date. However former teammate Denny Hamlin is rapidly closing that gap with the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver, sitting at 54 wins to his name with the team.

It remains to be seen if a public reconciliation between Busch and JGR is possible given the performance RCR has put on of late.