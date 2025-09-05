Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares His Vision for the Future of CARS Tour: “We’re Not There Yet”

May 1, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks to media following the Memorial Tournament Legends Luncheon at the Ohio Union. Earnhardt emceed the event. | Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has worn a number of hats in his lengthy racing career. He’s a two-time Xfinity Series champion, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, co-owner of a very successful Xfinity organization and businessman.

But Junior is particularly fond of the CARS Tour late model series that he co-owns along with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks. Even though his late father was a seven-time NASCAR Cup champ, Junior’s heart has and always will be in grassroots racing.

That’s why the CARS Tour is so important to him and his partners. But they didn’t just buy the series and leave it as an investment. Nope, Earnhardt, Harvick, Burton and Marks have been putting a lot of money and other resources into the CARS Tour to grow it and draw more fans to the series’ races.

“We love the grassroots connection,” Earnhardt told Racing America during a recent event at Florence (South Carolina) Speedway. “We love the vibe and energy you get at a racetrack like Florence.

“We run a particular car that’s always going to stay in one lane. We’re never going to leave these types of racetracks and go to bigger and better venues.”

Earnhardt wants to see the tour grow even more

But Earnhardt would also like to see the CARS Tour grow, within reason, never forgetting its grassroots history and legacy, knowing that many current and former NASCAR drivers got their start in the CARS Tour.

“We kind of know where we’re going to live and where our lane is,” Earnhardt said. “But we want purses to get bigger, we want our sponsorships and all the people invested in the series to get larger and try to make this as affordable as possible.

“We’re always talking about do we need to try to change things, is the weekend schedule perfect, is it convenient, is it costing people unnecessary money? We work on the details like that and it’s hard to try and work with the tracks to try and keep the weekends convenient.

“They want their locals to come run, like Bandolero’s and so forth. You talk to tracks and they’ll say to have just our pros and late models, nothing else, just get our show, bang bang, get done and life goes on.

“But our track guys want to race in front of people like that and get out and win and celebrate in a pretty good crowd. The track wants to take care of their folks and the people that race here weekly.”

Dale Jr. is always open to suggestions to make the tour better

Junior and his partners keep an open mind and are always open to suggestions from anyone, from drivers to team owners, track promoters to fans, to make the Tour even more competitive and popular.

“It’s fun, I love the challenge of getting the Tour happy,” Earnhardt said. “You’re never going to make everybody happy, but we’d love to get the Tour to where the people here that are running it (track owners) love it, it makes sense financially, but we’re not all the way there yet. There’s always work to do.”

Junior says consideration is being given to start the season earlier, in February, and to cut one race in the summer due to the heat and also allow drivers and team owners to spend more time with their families, go on vacations, etc.

“We don’t want to increase our races, I think our footprint of 14-15 races in Late Model Stocks is good, and the pros run 13 or so every year,” Earnhardt said. “Maybe they’d want to run 10 races, less races for the same amount of money.

“We talk about a lot of things. I ask the teams about what they want in terms of purse increase, whether it’d be the back, middle or to win. What is it that gets these guys to come out to compete?… What is it that drives them to the racetrack? We’re trying to figure that all out and the kind of thing would be helpful for the Tour.”