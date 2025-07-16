Dale Earnhardt Jr. Paints Bleak NASCAR Future for Daniel Suarez After Trackhouse Exit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. understands all too well the uphill battle of securing a ride in NASCAR. It takes more than raw talent behind the wheel; backing from sponsors and timing play a critical role as well. So, with Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing announcing their split at season’s end, and tensions running high after the Sonoma run-in with teammate Ross Chastain, the pressure on Suárez has only intensified.

During the latest Dale Jr. Download episode, Earnhardt laid it out plainly. He sees no clear path for Suárez to remain in the Cup Series next season. He said, “I don’t know, really like what opportunities he’s got, right? To stay in Cup.

“What openings are there? Where would he go that would be like a, ‘Hell yeah! This is just as good.’ A lateral move at least, right? There’s nowhere he’s going to go. There’s nothing, right?”

Even if a door unexpectedly cracks open for Suárez, Junior doubts it will lead to better footing, adding, “He may be hopeful, and look, I could be wrong, and something could open up, and somebody might go, ‘Yeah, man. We’ll take this.’

“But I don’t believe there is a move where you could go, ‘Man, he’s stepping into something better.’ He has support, sponsorship, he has some funding. I just don’t see an opening where Suárez can go and that’s as good or better (than Trackhouse Racing).”

Earnhardt believes the weight of diminishing options will only add fuel to Suárez’s frustration. Though the Mexican driver may still want to finish the year on good terms with the team and his peers, getting wrecked by his own teammate has only made matters worse.

The current Cup landscape doesn’t offer much breathing room. Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, and even 23XI Racing are packed to the rafters. Josh Berry looks set to stay at Wood Brothers, and Ryan Preece’s seat at RFK Racing seems safe for now.

That leaves Kaulig Racing as perhaps the only viable Cup landing spot. With its revolving-door driver lineup and current bet on Ty Dillon, it wouldn’t be shocking if they pulled the plug and handed the wheel to Suárez.

Another path could lead him back to Xfinity with JR Motorsports. Suárez already has a win with the team on home turf in Mexico. If he aims to contend for wins week in and week out, JRM could offer that shot. Plus, with JRM dipping its toes into Cup waters, Suárez might use that platform as a stepping stone for a future return to NASCAR’s top tier.