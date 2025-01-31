“You Would Think That He’s Just Throwing Money”: Bubba Wallace Reveals Extent of Michael Jordan’s Passion as Team Owner

Michael Jordan is frequently seen on the track, celebrating each of Tyler Reddick’s victories with the same zeal as the entire crew, offering congratulations and heartfelt embraces. Recently, the #23 driver of 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace, also affirmed his fervor for motorsports.

Advertisement

As per the #23 driver, while Jordan could simply invest financially and lend his name to the team, his involvement runs deeper; he is passionately committed to pursuing victory in every race.

In a conversation with Fox 32 Chicago, Wallace discussed what it’s like to work alongside Jordan, stating, “He wants to win every race, but I think from a guy of his stature and his standpoint, you would think that he’s just throwing money into something and putting his name on something. MJ loves NASCAR.”

Wallace continued, explaining, “He’s been a lifer ever since he was a kid going to races with his family in Talladega, Darlington, Charlotte, you name it. He would always just go and have a good time and enjoy it.” However, he also noted that Jordan understands the intricacies of the sport, recognizing that it’s not feasible to win every race.

According to Wallace, while Jordan invariably views situations with a ‘glass half-full’ optimism, he firmly believes there are no grounds for excuses; one must consistently exert their utmost effort to forge their fortune.

The latest example of his ardor for racing was vividly displayed during the climactic race of the Round of 12 at Charlotte Roval. When Reddick’s No. 45 crossed the finish line in 11th place, securing a spot in the Round of 8, a broad smile lit up Jordan’s face. He enthusiastically exchanged high-fives with friends and fellow crew members as he descended from the timing stand to join the celebration with his driver.

As Reddick came out from the car on pit road, gathering his thoughts before an interview with NBC Sports, Jordan approached the driver to hug him.

When Denny Hamlin reflected on Jordan’s impact on the team

Last year, during a discussion on Jordan’s role in the ascent of 23XI Racing at Martinsville, Hamlin recalled a specific strategic meeting attended by the basketball icon. He noted that Jordan listened attentively to each participant before sharing his frank insights on the missteps.

He detailed further that Jordan was unimpressed by what he heard and offered sharp critiques about the hallmarks of championship-caliber teams, the echoes of victory, and the necessary improvements in team communication and accountability. As per Hamlin, Jordan’s recommendations greatly enhanced team cohesion, fortifying their unity more than ever.

Hamlin asserted that Jordan’s involvement in racing evokes a level of enthusiasm and fervor unparalleled by any other venture outside his illustrious sports career. The JGR driver revealed, “I’ve seen him on golf courses; I’ve seen him play cards, things like that – I’ve seen all of that, but nothing matches the emotion that winning a NASCAR race has shown in him.”

As the new season unfolds with heightened expectations, the performance of the 23XI Racing team under these conditions, especially considering the ongoing lawsuit, remains under close observation.