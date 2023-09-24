“Why I Came Back”: Kevin Harvick Opens Up on NASCAR Insider’s Influence on His Retirement

It’s just seven more races to the end of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. Once the race at Phoenix concludes in November, NASCAR bids goodbye to one of the most iconic drivers to grace the sport, Kevin Harvick. Earlier this year, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Ahead of the race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Harvick spoke with the press and shared how a NASCAR track owner had been a significant influence on his decision to announce his retirement at the start of the year.

Kevin Harvick shares a NASCAR insider’s influence on his retirement decision



While speaking to the members of the press ahead of the race, Harvick mentioned, “It’s been interesting to kind of go through this end of the process. You know outside of the race car and just really I think Marcus (Smith) was a big piece of why I came back and drove this year.”

Advertisement

“Just because of the fact that he explained why it was important to come back and celebrate with the fans and each market was different and had different success in different markets.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1705581674451370184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Gives everybody an opportunity to kinda go from for their last time on the race track… When you have been around for 20-some years and when you really step back and look at it, listen to people’s perspective it really puts it all into perspective for me.”

Additionally, Harvick added that he found it interesting to listen to Tony Stewart, Marcus Smith, and others who were involved in determining the right time for his retirement announcement. The 2014 Cup Series champion also mentioned that this experience was outside of his comfort zone since he typically avoids anything that has to do with himself, as he perceives it as “arrogant” and “cocky”.

Harvick wants to enjoy the remainder of his races



Till now he has remained winless so far into the season. Heading into the final seven races, of course, Harvick would love to win at least one more instead of ending his illustrious career on a dry note.

Advertisement

However, while recently speaking with the members of the press, Harvick clarified his intentions for the upcoming weeks. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver mentioned that he would prefer winning, but in case things don’t go according to plan, he would be content regardless.

He also expressed that he wanted to “have fun” in the remainder of the race and when quizzed if that would be possible, Harvick responded that it was since racing was not just about winning and losing, but several other things as well.