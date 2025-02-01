Dale Earnhardt Jr. Podcast Empire: Major Podcasts Owned by Dirty Mo Media in 2025

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is entrenched in the NASCAR ecosystem, owning multiple businesses that align closely with the sport. These ventures range from leasing properties to newcomers in NASCAR, to operating JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, owning CARS Tour Late Model Racing, and owning a media company that produces podcasts. While not all NASCAR fans may be aware of his diverse business interests, many are regular listeners of his podcasts.

But what are the key podcasts produced by Dale Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media?

Key offerings from his media company include Dale Jr. Download, the flagship podcast featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself; Actions Detrimental, hosted by three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin; Door Bumper Clear, formerly hosted by TJ Majors, Freddie Kraft, and Brett Griffin; The Teardown, with veteran motorsports journalists Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi; and Bless Your ‘Hardt, presented by Amy and Dale Jr.

All of these podcasts are set to start their new season on the following dates: Dale Jr. Download on February 4th, Actions Detrimental and Door Bumper Clear on February 3rd, The Teardown on January 5th, and Bless Your ‘Hardt on February 6th.

Dale Jr. Download delves into the history and dynamic present of racing, hosted by Dale Jr. and TJ Majors, while Actions Detrimental offers insights from Hamlin’s vantage point, reviewing the latest in NASCAR and recapping recent races.

Door Bumper Clear has gained notoriety for its candid and often controversial opinions. However, this season, the podcast will see a reshuffle, returning with Freddie Kraft steering the ship, joined by new co-hosts Tommy Baldwin and Karsyn Elledge. Meanwhile, The Teardown will continue to feature esteemed journalists dissecting a wide array of NASCAR-related topics.

With Bless Your ‘Hardt, Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt will invite listeners into their world, offering an unfiltered and engaging glimpse into their personal lives. The podcast explores the success, setbacks, and everyday challenges they face in marriage and parenting.

How did Dale Jr.’s podcast empire originate?

Initially, Dale Jr. had doubts about the viability of podcasting. It was Mike Davis, Dale Jr.’s former PR person — later ascended to the role of brand manager — who persuaded him to venture into this new territory. During his tenure driving the Budweiser car in the Cup, Dale Jr. had appointed Davis, who was tasked with enhancing the visibility and value of all things related to Earnhardt.

It was Davis who broached the subject of podcasting, a suggestion that Junior initially dismissed outright. He admitted to never having listened to a podcast, preferring radio, music, and television instead. Nevertheless, Davis persisted, and eventually, Junior acquiesced.

The project began modestly, with Junior recording brief recaps of his race days on his phone every Sunday. These snippets quickly resonated with his dedicated fan base. Junior noted, “It was very popular with our core hardcore fans. Here was this neat little piece of great content that they could get in this one space.”

However, for Junior, the true allure of podcasting was the opportunity it afforded him to control the narrative — a narrative that had previously been prone to distortion. This control became his favorite aspect of engaging with the medium.