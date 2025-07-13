mobile app bar

Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace Insist Everything Is Fine Between the Two After Fiery Chicago Incident

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace

Alex Bowman (L) and Bubba Wallace (R) | Image credit: Imagn

Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman are in a good place, having talked out the beating and banging road rage they put on in last Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

Time will tell if that’s truly the case. Well, at least as soon as Sunday’s road course race at Sonoma Raceway. But to hear both drivers tell it during media availability on Saturday at Sonoma, they’ve practically kissed and made up.

“We get to the hotel for dinner two nights ago now, and he (Bowman) is waiting to get seated right in front of us,” Wallace said. “I just come up, give a big bear hug and told him again, ‘Hey, we’re good. Nothing’s wrong.’”

In a way, Wallace even put his money where his mouth was. When someone else bought his dinner that evening, Wallace told the waiter that he’d be taking care of Bowman’s bill as somewhat of a mea culpa.

“Monday, Tuesday, I was pretty down and mad at myself,” Wallace said. “And then like, oops, I made a mistake doing something else around the house. And it’s like the magnitude is different, but still, a mistake’s a mistake, so you just move on. It’s been fine the last couple days. But yeah, I would say it’d be totally different last year.”

Part of the reason for the incident may have been because of the pressure Wallace is feeling right now. Even though he’s 13th in the regular point standings, three drivers below him have wins, giving them priority for a playoff spot. As a result, Wallace is more precisely on the playoff bubble.

As for Bowman, he agreed that things may have been rough, but that the media made too much of the incident. “I think the media definitely wanted that to go in a direction that it didn’t go,” Bowman said. “We talked after the race and I saw him the other night at dinner. I think we’re all good.”

Wallace appeared to be the initial instigator and Bowman simply defended himself and his place on the racetrack, ultimately leading to Wallace wrecking and finishing 28th.

“I certainly hate that he got wrecked,” said Bowman, who finished eighth in the race. “I don’t think that much contact was necessary in that situation. But I also understand that he’s trying to race for the (In-Season) bracket challenge and finish the best he can. 

“Kind of is what it is. And he bought me dinner the other night, so we’re good. I’ll move on from it.”

For now, it’s all water under the bridge between Bowman and Wallace.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these