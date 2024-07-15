Kyle Busch Details Corey LaJoie’s “Kamikaze” Pocono Restart, Richard Childress Chimes In

Kyle Busch’s string of bad luck continued into the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono. Rowdy was running the bottom lane on the restart with 40 laps remaining. Corey LaJoie went further down in an attempt to pass the #8 after being blocked. However, Pocono’s apron isn’t ideal for racing so the #7 checked up and instead of lifting, went straight into the back of Rowdy’s car.

Advertisement

Busch was quite calm after the whole incident but his boss wasn’t. Richard Childress called the #7 car “a damn weapon.” For the two-time Cup Series champion, this was a situation he has been in way too many times this season. Speaking to a reporter after the DNF, he said that it did not matter what he thought happened.

Additional replays of this 8-car crash at Pocono Raceway on the restart involving Kyle Busch. 📺 : #NASCAR | USA Network pic.twitter.com/dYIDKXukpZ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 14, 2024

“You try to get in front of the run that’s coming and I was trying to get in front of that run and sometimes some don’t lift. Kamikaze,” Busch said in a post-race interview.

At first glance, it seems like LaJoie is the one at fault for wrecking Busch and several other cars in the process. However, the driver of the #7 car and his crew don’t believe there was any wrongdoing in the incident.

Corey LaJoie’s crew chief said Kyle Busch ‘got what he deserved’

After the wreck, LaJoie was heard on the team radio stating “he hooked himself” regarding Busch. Crew chief Ryan Sparks also chimed in as he urged his driver to focus on the task at hand. “You let him have it the first time. The second time, he got what he deserved,” he said on the team radio.

With another disappointment, Busch’s playoff hopes are dwindling by the week. Unless there is a major change and he manages to win a race before the end of the regular season, things look hard for the RCR driver to even make the playoffs this year.