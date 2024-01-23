Dale Earnhardt Jr. Promises Unprecedented Insight for Fans Into NASCAR After Netflix Series

Fans have been waiting with baited breath to finally watch the upcoming NASCAR-Netflix special “Full Speed” on January 30. However, one person who has already watched all five episodes of the show is Dale Earnhardt Jr. As an executive producer of the show, the racing icon was one of the first ever to review it and he has nothing but rave reviews for the work done.

Talking to his crew at DirtyMo Media, Junior revealed how the show provided an insight into the life of drivers that even he wasn’t exposed to earlier. He took the example of Denny Hamlin and mentioned that the Netflix crew was always at the driver’s side from the race track to his home. He appeared to have taken a liking to the rawness that has been captured in the show by this constant monitoring.

He said, “I am telling you, man. This is so good… I have known Denny forever. I have been around him in his house. I feel like I know the dude pretty good. But this was better, this was cool.” Detailing his views, he added, “You get to see these people and they can’t hide from the truth in those moments, right? They can’t fake it. You can see it.”

Junior provided his verdict that the show was better than any other NASCAR documentary that he had ever been a part of. That’s definitely high praise coming from the sport’s most popular star.

The drivers who will be featured in the much-awaited documentary

Full Speed will include a total of five episodes in which the postseason journeys of nine drivers will be narrated. The list includes Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and the 2023 champion Ryan Blaney. The show will premier on Netflix five days ahead of the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum on February 4.

Though getting to see the lives of these beloved stars up close will be interesting for fans, it should be noted that not all the drivers are thrilled with it. Two-time champion Logano, in particular, had voiced concerns over the complete editing rights that Netflix had with the footage that was shot. He feared that matters could be portrayed in a different light than reality and cause issues for and between the drivers.

Fans, drivers, and NASCAR will be waiting to see if and how “insightful” Full Speed is exactly in this regard.