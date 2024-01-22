Which Drivers Will Feature in the Upcoming NASCAR Netflix Series?

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series 2023: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Driver, Denny Hamlin (11) race for position for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona FL. (License=RM) 20683424 Copyright: xZoonar.com/LoganxTxArcexGrindstonexMediaxGroup/ActionxSportsxPhotographyx 20683424

Wouldn’t it be fascinating if the fans of NASCAR got the chance to watch their favorite drivers in action in a Netflix documentary? Although it has happened before in 2022 with “Race: Bubba Wallace”, there weren’t any such docuseries based on the sport of NASCAR alone. However, now there is.

Following the overwhelming success of the Formula 1 documentary, Drive to Survive, NASCAR has also announced a new, five-part documentary series produced by Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, Ben Kennedy, Matt Summers, Tally Hair, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Tim Clark, and last but not the least the two-time Xfinity Series champ and Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Starring in this masterpiece are seasoned speedsters like the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, Team Penske’s Joey Logano, Hendrick Motorsports duo Kyle Larson and William Byron, 7-times Pocono champion Denny Hamlin, Ross “Melonman” Chastain, Joe Gibbs Racing sensation Christopher Bell, 23XI Racing icon Tyler Reddick and of course, his teammate, Bubba Wallace.

Although there has been no official information about this, it is expected that each of the episodes in this Netflix original will vividly portray the struggle of these nine drivers to win the Cup Series title.

Release date, where, and how can you watch the upcoming NASCAR Netflix Series?

The most awaited docu-film is expected to be released just five days ahead (January 30) of the first race of the 2024 Cup season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 4. Those who are eagerly waiting for it, can watch NASCAR: Full Speed exclusively on Netflix with prices for the subscription starting at just $6.99 a month.

Besides that, it can also be streamed online on smart TVs, phones, and tablets via the Netflix app.

As for why should one watch it? Well, the answer was given by Tim Clark himself. He claimed that NASCAR is the most competitive form of motorsport on the planet. And not everybody gets the chance to witness its fullest fury.

Hence, this docuseries will allow them to see the aggression of the sport and the skill of the drivers up close as they rock their high-speed machines around 38 other cars, darting forth for that one cherished ride down the victory lane. Additionally, when “Drive to Survive” aired, it did not just entertain the viewers but helped increase the viewership significantly, simultaneously driving ticket sales and attracting more sponsors to the sport.

Needless to say, NASCAR too, expects a similar response to its soon-to-release documentary.