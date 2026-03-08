Joey Logano Opens Up on the Strict Approach He Uses to Prepare for NASCAR Races

Joey Logano has an important mission in 2026. With the Chase format reintroduced, he needs to prove that his third championship in 2024 was not a fluke produced by the now obsolete playoff system, which many believed did not reward consistency. The best way to silence those doubts is by dominating this season, and that means giving more than 100 percent every time he gets behind the wheel.

After finishing third in the Daytona 500, Logano endured two disappointing outings in Atlanta and at Circuit of the Americas, finishing 18th and 15th respectively. However, he has bounced back at Phoenix and is set to start Sunday’s race from pole position.

Ahead of the race, he was asked to explain his methods of mental preparation and how his mindset changes once he climbs into the No. 22 Ford Mustang.

Logano said, “For me, I just want to be prepared to see everything that’s coming my way, and that’s how I mentally prepare. I don’t have a psych you up music or something that tries to get you rolling or any superstitious stuff. That’s not who I am. I just want to know the facts and get as many of those in my mind as I can, and that’s gonna mentally make me feel confident.”

The Team Penske driver spends the entire week preparing for what to expect on Sunday. That includes reviewing previous races and working closely with his crew. Together, they brainstorm and build strategies that could give him an edge when it matters most. How effective that preparation is usually becomes clear once the weekend arrives.

From the looks of it, he appears to have put together a strong week of work. Logano qualified with a lap time of 26.561 seconds in the Arizona desert, reaching a speed of 135.537 miles per hour. He led the Team Penske trio, while his teammates Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney also secured spots in the top five.

Kyle Larson, one of Logano’s key rivals, has qualified to start right alongside him in second place. Tyler Reddick, who has been in red hot form after winning the first three races of the year, will start fourth. The challenge ahead for Logano is a tough one. He currently sits sixth in the points standings, more than 90 points behind Reddick, and needs to begin closing that gap before it becomes too large.

In 2024, Logano delivered largely average results through much of the season before finding his rhythm during the playoffs. That approach will not be enough this year. He will need to perform consistently at a high level to earn a fourth title. That is why he will be looking to put his race preparation strategies to full use now more than ever.