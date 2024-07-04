mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reflects on Sharing His Final NASCAR Cup Race With Martin Truex Jr.’s Championship Celebrations

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“If We Lost Martin..” – Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reasons Why Martin Truex Jr. Should Not Retire at the End of 2023 NASCAR Season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) talks with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. will say goodbye to full-time Cup Series racing at the end of this season. Back when he won the championship in 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also bid adieu to his full-time racing career. The two veterans of the sport shared big milestones of their careers together that year as the season drew to a close at Homestead-Miami.

On a recent episode of the JR Motorsports owner’s popular podcast, Junior recalled having a moment with Truex Jr. as both celebrated in Victory Lane. The two-time Xfinity Series champion injured himself on a mic as he congratulated the Joe Gibbs Racing driver but it still was an extremely fond afternoon.

“In everything that’s going on in your world in that moment, for you to think of me and wonder where I was at and when I was going to come over to see you meant the world to me. That was my favorite Martin Truex Jr. moment,” he said.

Earnhardt and Truex’s close bond was evident as both drivers talked about their NASCAR tenures.

How did Dale Earnhardt Jr. help Martin Truex Jr. in racing?

The reason why the 2017 Cup Series champion was able to dip his feet into NASCAR was Junior himself. The JGR star was given an Xfinity Series ride back when he was starting out by Earnhardt.

They even lived under the same roof for a short period. Countless race victories and one Cup championship later both are considered legends of the sport and have a lot of love for one another.

“Dale has meant so much to me, and to see how happy he was, genuinely happy tonight to come to victory lane. I love him like a brother. … It meant a ton that he and Amy came over and said congratulations,” Truex had said back in 2017 as per SB Nation.

Make no mistake, they raced each other hard on track but their friendship was never affected because of it. It truly is a sign of great sportsmanship by both drivers.

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these