Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Clip Has Veteran Pointing To Reality of NASCAR: “The Stress Is Unbelievable”

Feb 19, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) talks to the media after winning a spot on the front row after qualifying for the Daytona 500 with the second fastest time at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for second straight year. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

A bunch of drivers fighting for glory with the sole aim of building their legacy and lifting as many championship trophies as possible throughout their careers. That is the ultimate dream.

However, in the heat of competition, success does not often grace players as much as hardships and stress do. In many cases the only ones to notice the strain on the drivers are their immediate friends and family members. Sure it is great to be a NASCAR driver, but it isn’t an easy ride.

Emphasizing this ever-present notion, one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s podcast guests recently spoke about it in a candid moment. Soon after another veteran of the sport highlighted the message from the podcast and pointed fans toward the reality of NASCAR.

NASCAR Veteran uses Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s candid clip to showcase the reality of the sport

The video shared by Elliott Sadler was a clip from Junior’s podcast where former NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray explained how there had been an instance where his son asked him a question about what would he do differently in his racing career if he was able to relive it.

McMurray then stated, “Before I could say anything, my wife turns around, looks at him and she goes, he’d have fun. And I was like, I looked at her and I’m like, are you talking about? And she’s like, ‘Well, from what I remember the last like 10 years it wasn’t fun. She’s like, I just remember you were stressed about sponsors leaving or am I gonna have a job or what am I going to do?”

“And I’m like you’re right… It is fun initially… When you first come along, and it’s fun when you’re doing well, but a lot of it isn’t fun.” The Junior interjected, “The 90, other 90% of the time it’s terrible. You make it terrible.”

Meanwhile, in reference to the video, Saddler emphasized that there is a part of racing that fans may not fully comprehend or witness. He explained that the sport is incredibly challenging and demanding and that the stress it places on drivers is often difficult for their families to witness.