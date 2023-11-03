HomeSearch

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Clip Has Veteran Pointing To Reality of NASCAR: “The Stress Is Unbelievable”

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 03, 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Clip Has Veteran Pointing To Reality of NASCAR: “The Stress Is Unbelievable”

Feb 19, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) talks to the media after winning a spot on the front row after qualifying for the Daytona 500 with the second fastest time at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for second straight year. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

A bunch of drivers fighting for glory with the sole aim of building their legacy and lifting as many championship trophies as possible throughout their careers. That is the ultimate dream.

However, in the heat of competition, success does not often grace players as much as hardships and stress do. In many cases the only ones to notice the strain on the drivers are their immediate friends and family members. Sure it is great to be a NASCAR driver, but it isn’t an easy ride.

Emphasizing this ever-present notion, one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s podcast guests recently spoke about it in a candid moment. Soon after another veteran of the sport highlighted the message from the podcast and pointed fans toward the reality of NASCAR.

NASCAR Veteran uses Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s candid clip to showcase the reality of the sport

The video shared by Elliott Sadler was a clip from Junior’s podcast where former NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray explained how there had been an instance where his son asked him a question about what would he do differently in his racing career if he was able to relive it. 

McMurray then stated, “Before I could say anything, my wife turns around, looks at him and she goes, he’d have fun. And I was like, I looked at her and I’m like, are you talking about? And she’s like, ‘Well, from what I remember the last like 10 years it wasn’t fun. She’s like, I just remember you were stressed about sponsors leaving or am I gonna have a job or what am I going to do?”

“And I’m like you’re right… It is fun initially… When you first come along, and it’s fun when you’re doing well, but a lot of it isn’t fun.” The Junior interjected, “The 90, other 90% of the time it’s terrible. You make it terrible.”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Elliott_Sadler/status/1720264018319786177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, in reference to the video, Saddler emphasized that there is a part of racing that fans may not fully comprehend or witness. He explained that the sport is incredibly challenging and demanding and that the stress it places on drivers is often difficult for their families to witness.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal