NASCAR Lands Country Icon Worth $120M to Fire Up Fans Before the 2026 Coca-Cola 600

Country music and horsepower are ready to collide once again as Brad Paisley headlines the 67th Coca-Cola 600 pre-race concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. The show will serve as the centerpiece of NASCAR’s America 250th Memorial Day Weekend, honoring the nation’s 250th birthday and saluting the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

With a net worth of approximately $120 million, Paisley stands among country music’s elite, a renowned performer whose career has been hitting all the right notes since his breakout in 1999. Over nearly three decades, he has amassed three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 15 ACM Awards, and 14 CMA Awards, as well as an induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

With nearly five billion global streams, Paisley’s music has endured as both a soundtrack and a storybook of modern country life.

His debut album, “Who Needs Pictures,” launched a run that produced over 20 number-one hits, including “Whiskey Lullaby,” “When I Get Where I’m Going,” and “Waiting on a Woman.” Albums like “Mud on the Tires,” “Time Well Wasted,” and “5th Gear” turned him into a household name, blending wit and heart with a masterful touch on the guitar.

Known for pairing storytelling with tongue-in-cheek humor, Paisley became one of Nashville’s sharpest songsmiths. Beyond music, Paisley’s philanthropic efforts and decade-long run co-hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood have solidified his place as a cultural ambassador for the genre. At just 28, he earned his coveted spot in the Grand Ole Opry, one of the youngest ever to do so.

Sharing his excitement for the event, Paisley said, “The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the most patriotic events in sports, and this year’s 250th celebration makes it even more special. I can’t wait to stand on that stage and celebrate with fans from all over the country.”

Paisley joins a list of Coca-Cola 600 performers who’ve added musical flair to the sport‘s longest race. Matchbox Twenty delivered a pop-rock punch in 2024, while The Doobie Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd have brought classic rock soul to the speedway in recent years, turning Memorial Day weekend into both a motorsport spectacle and a music festival.

The festivities will kick off on Friday night (May 22, 2026) with fan-favorite Hairball, performing after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. On Saturday, Southern rock legends 38 Special will keep the party rolling at the Fan Zone Stage before the engines fire up for Sunday’s main event.