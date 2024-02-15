Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares His Take on Dating Apps

Dale Earnhardt Jr. met Amy Reimann back in 2009 when he hired her to design the interiors of his mansion in North Carolina. Striking a chord immediately, the couple began dating and got married on New Year’s Eve of 2016. Dale Jr.’s relationship history nowhere required the need for a dating app to seal his fate. Talking about the need for people to connect with others using these apps today, the icon could not feel more strange.

He said on the Ask Jr. segment of his podcast, “I remember like 10 years ago it was like a crazy, cringy thing to take somebody out through a dating app and now it’s like the traditional [way]. Totally traditional, totally normal. It didn’t even exist at one point. Fascinating…” Quite hazy about how a dating app works, he continued clearing his doubts with questions to his social media team.

Despite his inadeptness with apps, Dale Jr. did have his own means to get proficient in the dating game back in the day. In a 2004 interview with Mike Wallace, it came to light that he read a book called “Dating for Dummies.” Dale Jr. admitted to Wallace, “I read it sometimes. It’s pretty comical.”

Notably, he received backlash after the interview for his thoughts on his relationships not lasting for more than 3 months because he wasn’t the “boss” in them anymore. Many years after that conversation, his dates with Reimann, and their eventual marriage, he acknowledged, “Now that I am married I have realized that it is not how it works. I am good though, I am happy.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the ideal locations for a first date

The topic of dating also came up in an episode of Ask Jr. back in October. With his co-host Mike Davis and others in the Bojangles Studio, Dale Jr. said on where a right first date could be, “I think you gotta scratch off the Applebees and all those. Movie theaters are bad because you can’t talk, you can’t get to know [each other].”

Putting quite a bit of thought into his answer, he continued amid jeers from Davis, “I think a good first date is like a picnic, right? Go to the park. Go for a walk. Take some food.” Dale Jr. believed that the location is not that important for a first date as long as it helps induce conversation. He concluded that parties and the bar wouldn’t be his go-to choices for a first date unless the other person had an affinity for them.