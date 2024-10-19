In Pictures: Kyle Larson & Wife Katelyn’s Mid-Playoffs Cabo Vacation, Denny Hamlin & Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Join In

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 26: Kyle Larson ( 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) with wife Katelyn during driver introductions prior to the running of the 2nd annual NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ally 400 on June 26, 2022 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUN 26 NASCAR Cup Series – Ally 400

Ahead of the Roval weekend, Kyle Larson was criticized by certain fans and insiders for taking vacations during the season, especially during the playoffs. However, his record this season speaks for itself. He has won six races this year and is the strongest favorite to win the championship.

Yung Money recently went on another trip to Cabo with his wife just before the round of 8 and he wasn’t the only Cup Series racer there.

The Hendrick Motorsports star believes that Denny Hamlin is one of his biggest rivals for the championship this season. Off the track, however, the two drivers enjoyed a good time in Cabo along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

In just a couple of days, they will compete against each other at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While Larson is in a comfortable position on the points table, Hamlin is below the cutline and needs a good result.

The two playoff drivers have had their fair share of run-ins on track in the recent past but they seem to have moved on from those instances. There is a lot of mutual respect between the two race car drivers who are considered two of the best in this current generation.

Yung Money will be the favorite to win in Vegas but the #11 driver also has a decent record there with one win and 12 top-10 finishes in 25 starts.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has not won a race since Dover and is desperate to find that form at this point of the season. There are only four races left so hitting that purple patch right now, like Ryan Blaney did last season, would almost guarantee the 43-year-old his first championship win.

The 2021 Cup Series champion defends his vacation habit

Yung Money loves to travel with his family even if it’s during a season but he hates other people calling him out about it. After all, it’s not like these trips have been affecting his performances in any way.

If anything, he seems to be getting better with every passing race weekend. Larson took a vacation before the Roval weekend and he ended up dominantly winning that race.

“I do it all the time. So, I don’t know I mean we went to Paris in the middle of the Season. That’s also another country. I mean every vacation I’ve taken this year I think I’ve won the race leading into it,” he said earlier.

It just goes to show how having a good work-life balance can lead to better results than just hustling all the time without any breaks. It also proves the immense talent Larson has as a race car driver. No matter how many vacations he takes, his focus on the race weekends has always been unwavering.