“Read Between the Lines”: Darrell Waltrip’s Darlington Appearance Has Fans Talking About His Take on Modern Day NASCAR

One of NASCAR’s greatest drivers ever, three-time Cup Series champion Darrell Waltrip had attended the 2026 Goodyear 400 in Darlington on Sunday, but it turned out to be not just a social He spoke to the press about various topics concerning the state that the sport is in currently and his opinions carried a hidden meaning to them, or so the fans believe.

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With reporters pressing Waltrip on topics that have been discussed aggressively over the past few months, the NASCAR icon chose to deliver neutral answers wherever possible and kept himself out of trouble’s way. The particular disinterest that his words carried resonated deeply with some fans on social media, and they expressed that he is tired of the sport, as they all are.

For instance, Waltrip was asked if he still watched races and how enamored he felt with them. He answered, “I think the sport has gone through a transition from the days when I raced. You dropped a green flag, and you ran to the checkered. Now they’ve got all these different stages. It’s a little different than it used to be. I am not sure I like the way it is, but I watch. That’s about it.”

Darrell Waltrip is in attendance today as a #NASCAR Alumni from @TooToughToTame, and gives his honest feedback on the state of NASCAR in 2026. pic.twitter.com/8dO4LMecJu — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) March 22, 2026

Waltrip also said that he is glad to be retired and that he wouldn’t come back for a short appearance in the broadcasting booth even if he were called upon.

One fan on X wrote in response to his interview, “Great job saying what he really thinks without saying what he really thinks. NASCAR misses and needs more characters like DW. He has lived a full life doing what he loved doing and enjoying every moment.”

Waltrip is 79 years old now. It is only fair that he keep his distance from the sport, should he wish to do so.

Another added, “Very diplomatic interview. Read between the lines, and it tells how we all feel.” The consensus is that NASCAR was a better sport earlier than it is now. There will be a large crowd that says otherwise. But what cannot be denied is that the traditional fans ought to be satisfied with the sport, regardless of anything else.

Very diplomatic interview. Read between the lines and it tells how we all feel. — Nick Doneilo (@NickDoneiloJN87) March 22, 2026

As a veteran, Waltrip doesn’t seem to be in love with the sport any longer as he once was. One comment pointed this out: “DW has definitely checked out with today’s product. While he doesn’t admit it, you can clearly tell in his body language.”

Another underlined, “He was professional but you can clearly tell he doesn’t want much to do with NASCAR anymore. Its nothing like he remembers.”

Waltrip was at Darlington with the purpose of catching up with some of his old friends whom he hadn’t seen in years. But if he is not happy with the sport in its current form, that does say a lot about the direction in which the ship is heading.