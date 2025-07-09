Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks It Is Insane That People Are Complaining About the NASCAR In-Season Tournament

NASCAR introduced the In-Season Tournament this season in an attempt to create fresh storylines that would keep fans engaged. The second round of the tournament concluded in Chicago last Sunday, and eight drivers remain in contention for a prize money of $1 million. But not everyone is happy with how things have played out thus far.

A section of the fandom has been expressing concern about how the tournament is being talked about a lot, taking emphasis away from the regular season. This section considers the bracket-style contest to be gimmicky and an unwanted distraction. Dale Earnhardt Jr., for one, doesn’t agree with this opinion. He explained why on Dale Jr. Download.

“They are battling on the racetrack, spinning each other out, and whoever wins that battle is going to advance into the next round,” the icon seethed to his co-hosts. “It’s eight drivers. Then it’s four, then it’s two. For a million bucks. Why in the f— would we not talk about this?”

Junior also believes that the teams and drivers are positively involved in it, even though it might not be their top priority. He continued, “I don’t see why anybody would be upset that we want to have this bracket.”

With the rise of the social media age, it is not surprising to find complainants and haters for every cause. Junior appears to be quite frustrated despite knowing this too well.

Which drivers remain in the In-Season Tournament?

Following the street race in Chicago, Ty Dillon and Alex Bowman have been seeded to race each other at Sonoma Raceway this Sunday. John Hunter Nemechek will go up against his Legacy Motor Club teammate, Erik Jones. Ryan Preece will battle for position with Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs will do so with Zane Smith. Four drivers from this list will advance to the next round at Dover.

Two will be shortlisted on the one-mile oval, and the final will play out at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It is rather notable that not many big-name drivers are a part of the competition at this stage. Several, including the likes of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, were knocked out early on and left the prize money up for grabs.