Dale Earnhardt Jr. Urged by Fans to Bid for Iconic Car: “Maybe This Is the First Time He’s Hearing About It”

The iconic blue & yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo Aerocoupe adorning the famed Wrangler Jeans paint scheme will be on sale for the highest bidder by Mecum Auction at Kissimmee on January 19th. To the standard eye, it might just be another vintage race car. But racing fans wouldn’t fail to recognize the masterpiece that won Dale Earnhardt Sr. his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in 1986.

Advertisement

And what better place for it to be than Dale Jr.’s garage? Following news of the auction spreading on X, fans have been wanting Junior to bid on his late father’s car and get it home. One fan wrote, “Gotta hope @DaleJr buys this!!! That helmet would look cool in the Dirty Mo studio and seeing that back at a throwback North Wilkes event would be next level.”

The helmet, which comes as a part of the deal, is an Intimidator-autographed one. It is also the same one that Earnhardt Sr. wore when he won at North Wilkesboro’s First Union 400.

Suprised @DaleJr hasn't tried buying this yet… Maybe this is the first he's hearing about it going to auction — Mike Turner (@mrtgamer) January 5, 2025

Another fan added a simple instruction with no space for misinterpretation, “@DaleJr Buy it!!!” Screaming of old-school NASCAR, the car has a four-speed H-pattern manual transmission mated to a powerful V8 engine, coupled with an aluminum radiator, bucket seats with Simpsons harnesses, and steel wheels with Goodyear Eagle slicks.

Other reasons for Junior to own the iconic 1986 Monte Carlo

Notably, it is one of the only two cars remaining from the nine built for the 1986 season. That fact alone multiples its value by a multitude. Earnhardt Sr. drove this car to five victory lane visits and 23 top-10 finishes that year en route to his championship. He won at Darlington, swept the two fixtures at Charlotte, and conquered Atlanta, apart from his success in North Wilkesboro.

Ultimately, he finished 288 points above second-placed Darrell Waltrip. That’s as high as dominance goes in motorsports. These details have got more fans in a bind to see Junior bid for the car and take it with him. A commenter said, “Going to need 10 guys in sunglasses & suits standing behind anybody who tries to outbid @DaleJr on this if he wants it.”

Another fan added, “Suprised @DaleJr hasn’t tried buying this yet… Maybe this is the first he’s hearing about it going to auction.” It is highly likely that these little pushes will convince Junior to enter a bid on the 19th. He already owns the 1980 Chevrolet Nova that his father drove in the Busch Series back in the day.

He procured it in 2019 and restored it with great emotion. Will the 1986 Monte Carlo be the next in line? The answer will come soon.