HomeSearch

“For the Love of Racing”: NASCAR Veteran Defends Formula 1 Amid Disastrous Las Vegas Proceedings

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 18, 2023

“For the Love of Racing”: NASCAR Veteran Defends Formula 1 Amid Disastrous Las Vegas Proceedings

Nov 17, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Formula 1 intervention marshals observe practice 3 at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a disaster in many ways, with several issues plaguing the event. But despite the numerous controversial issues, former NASCAR driver, Kenny Wallace showcased his support for the racing event, calling it an effort to spread the joy of racing.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Wallace mentioned, “It’s all about that Formula 1 race in Vegas… I know that they had an embarrassing start.”

But you know when somebody puts an effort in the way that Formula 1 does for the love of racing, you know, for the love of the sport. Should be a quote for the love of racing, I just can’t criticize the process…”

Wallace then went on to explain how people often criticize watching races on artificial street circuits instead of purpose-built race tracks. But he felt that it was fine since he wanted to visit the Monaco Grand Prix and acknowledged its importance despite not being a purpose-built race track.

Kenny Wallace explains why he would be okay with watching the Las Vegas GP

Speaking further into the clip, the former NASCAR driver said, “I’m gonna enjoy the show. I’m not gonna sit here and get on Twitter and go, ‘Man, this sucks. I can’t believe the sewer lid fell off.’ I watched other shit shows. I watched the Daytona 500 get cut short because the track broke up in turns one and two.”

“Hell, I have even watched the driver hit the blower, Juan Pablo Montoya. So we’ve all seen s**t shows all over America every single sport. I’ve seen sprinkler systems come on during the baseball game.”

He added, “You name it all sports have had s**t shows, and boy we get to make fun of look ‘They got a s**t show of course I’m perfect they are dumb.’ So enjoy your time to make fun of everybody…”

According to Wallace, every sport has problems that surface once in a while that ruin the overall viewing experience for the fans. But despite there being setbacks, it makes sense for him to still go ahead and watch the event.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal