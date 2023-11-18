“For the Love of Racing”: NASCAR Veteran Defends Formula 1 Amid Disastrous Las Vegas Proceedings

The first day of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a disaster in many ways, with several issues plaguing the event. But despite the numerous controversial issues, former NASCAR driver, Kenny Wallace showcased his support for the racing event, calling it an effort to spread the joy of racing.

Advertisement

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Wallace mentioned, “It’s all about that Formula 1 race in Vegas… I know that they had an embarrassing start.”

Advertisement

“But you know when somebody puts an effort in the way that Formula 1 does for the love of racing, you know, for the love of the sport. Should be a quote for the love of racing, I just can’t criticize the process…”

Wallace then went on to explain how people often criticize watching races on artificial street circuits instead of purpose-built race tracks. But he felt that it was fine since he wanted to visit the Monaco Grand Prix and acknowledged its importance despite not being a purpose-built race track.

Kenny Wallace explains why he would be okay with watching the Las Vegas GP

Speaking further into the clip, the former NASCAR driver said, “I’m gonna enjoy the show. I’m not gonna sit here and get on Twitter and go, ‘Man, this sucks. I can’t believe the sewer lid fell off.’ I watched other shit shows. I watched the Daytona 500 get cut short because the track broke up in turns one and two.”

“Hell, I have even watched the driver hit the blower, Juan Pablo Montoya. So we’ve all seen s**t shows all over America every single sport. I’ve seen sprinkler systems come on during the baseball game.”

He added, “You name it all sports have had s**t shows, and boy we get to make fun of look ‘They got a s**t show of course I’m perfect they are dumb.’ So enjoy your time to make fun of everybody…”

Advertisement

According to Wallace, every sport has problems that surface once in a while that ruin the overall viewing experience for the fans. But despite there being setbacks, it makes sense for him to still go ahead and watch the event.