“Most Rigged Series of All Time”: NASCAR Fans Furious After “Lucky” Logano Bags Vegas Win

The penultimate round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs saw a major upset with things kicking off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today. Team Penske’s Joey Logano made the most of his luck after qualifying into the Round of 8 after Alex Bowman’s disqualification last weekend by transferring into the Final 4 with a win in Sin City.

The #22 Ford Mustang driver was able to hold off a dominant Christopher Bell at the intermediate oval after a bold strategic call from his crew saw him stretch fuel mileage into the last run of the 2024 South Point 400.

As a result, the 2-time champion managed to run down Daniel Suarez as the laps ticked down, with Christopher Bell in pursuit of the duo. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver ultimately finished in P2 after leading 155 laps and winning stage 2 of the race.

Despite his dominant showing, Bell’s finish coupled with Logano’s victory had fans up in arms over the integrity of the sport’s current format.

“Most rigged series of all time,” chimed in one fan, questioning the outcome. “This dude is so fucking lucky it’s unreal. Fuck this format fuck you nascar,” opined another stating Logano’s luck and the ‘win and you’re in’ format as the factors behind his victory.

Another fan questioned the #22 crew’s strategic choices and said, “Another undeserved logano win lmao. dude can never win based off of driving a car always that bullshit fuel strategy.” Meanwhile, opinions regarding favoritism towards the driver were also seen online, “Rigged. NASCAR favors Logano most.”

Suarez, William Byron, and Bowman rounded out the top five behind Logano and Bell after the 400-mile-long event. With the first event of the three-race-long Round of 8 done, Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron find themselves leading the playoff standings behind Logano, who is secured into the next round.

It remains to be seen how well the Team Penske crew and driver can challenge during the finale at Phoenix Raceway. Judging by his previous performances at the venue, coupled with aggressive strategy and a stroke of luck, Roger Penske‘s racing outfit might be on course to clinch another Cup Series championship this year.

Meanwhile, Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney remains in the picture as of now, however with a 47-point deficit heading into Homestead Miami next Sunday and the competition heating things might get tricky for him.