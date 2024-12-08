Danica Patrick Clears Air Around Payment to Campaign for Donald Trump: “It Cost Me…”

May 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; NBC Sports analyst Danica Patrick prior to the Indycar Series 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Danica Patrick has long been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, actively participating in rallies and voicing her support on social media for the former President. In light of this support, it’s rumored that Patrick received compensation for her promotional efforts on behalf of Trump’s campaigns.

Addressing the sentiment shared by many, she claimed that she had to personally bear the costs for attire and travel to various rallies. “It cost me money. It was fun to go shopping for it all, you know? Got a new fancy red suit and a bunch of other things. I mean, red’s my favorite color anyway, so I felt like I was born for this mission. But I got paid nothing. It was truly my honor.”

That was fun my friend!!!! ☺️ And so was being on the trail with you. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iq0KCVrt8H — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) December 6, 2024

The topic has stirred considerable debate within U.S. political circles, especially given the contrasting celebrity endorsements garnered by the Democratic campaign. Kamala Harris and her campaign team have attracted support from high-profile figures like Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Eminem.

A report from Fox News suggested that Harris’s campaign paid $1 million to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions to secure an endorsement from the renowned host and television producer, a claim that Winfrey promptly refuted.

Likewise, when the question popped in front of Patrick, she denied receiving any payment for her support of Trump’s presidential campaign. Her backing, she insists, was purely driven by her belief in his leadership.

She contrasted her involvement with those celebrities who received payments for their endorsements, pointing out the fleeting nature of their contributions saying that they showed up, got paid, and were out and there was no real commitment.

Patrick had also previously highlighted her stance on Twitter, sharing, “All the events, rally’s, interviews, social posts….. I did for free. Actually spent a fair amount on wardrobe. ☺️ But to be fair, I can’t twerk so…. It all adds up.”

Patrick never voted before but now supports Trump, why?

Patrick, traditionally non-political, recently disclosed on Fox News why she’s chosen to support Donald Trump, marking a shift from her previous stance of not voting.

Explaining her previous detachment, she stated, “Look, if I’m not going to vote, it doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion, but I’m not going to tell anyone because I haven’t done my part.”

Now, embracing a new chapter, the former IndyCar driver has thrown her support behind Trump, appreciating his unique traits: “I think that he is a man amongst the people. I feel like when you wrap that up with the humility that he has, the sense of humor that he has, the off-the-cuff confidence that he has. His ability to go so unscripted and be in so many scenarios where he has to essentially be himself, it’s pretty much all of them.”

She also claimed that previously, her life revolved solely around racing, keeping her from diving into political waters. However, in current times, her perspectives have evolved, setting up a new engagement with political matters.