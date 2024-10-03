Danica Patrick Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need to Know about Ex-NASCAR Driver’s Love Life

Apr 20, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers look on nduring the first quarter of game three of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Danica Patrick is arguably one of the most iconic and successful female race car drivers of all time. She has multiple top finishes in NASCAR and other motorsports disciplines. She is also the only female race winner in the NTT IndyCar Series as she won in Japan in 2008.

Apart from racing, she has appeared in films and television, making cameos in Charlie’s Angels, CSI: NY, The Simpsons, and Chopped. Patrick has always been candid about her relationships and how they changed her as a person. Here is a look at everyone she has been with so far in her life.

Paul Edward Hospenthal

Patrick met Hospenthal in 2002 seeking assistance with an injury she suffered while doing yoga. The couple got married in 2005 and remained married for seven years before they split in 2012. “My marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation,” she had stated in a court filing as per report. The physical therapist was 17 years older than the former NASCAR star.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

This was Patrick’s first relationship inside the racing bubble which was revealed in 2013. Back then, Stenhouse Jr. was trying to find his feet in NASCAR while Patrick was a veteran with IndyCar experience under her belt.

It seemed like a match made in heaven as Patrick had stated that things were always straightforward with the Stenhouse and there were hardly any fights. She even expressed her desire to have kids at the time. However, the pair split in 2017.

Aaron Rodgers

When Patrick and Rodgers confirmed their relationship in 2018, they were considered to be an American sports power couple. However, the former NASCAR driver had stated that it wasn’t easy being with someone who had a rocky relationship with their family. The 42-year-old was always family-oriented while it was common knowledge that the NFL star did not get along with his family, especially his brother Jordan Rodgers.

They called it quits in 2020 and a year later, Patrick opened up about it on an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” she had said at the time, exposing her vulnerable side to the public eye.

Carter Comstock

Comstock is the co-founder of Freshly and the couple made their relationship public in 2021 when Patrick shared an Instagram post. The IndyCar race winner seemed happy but the relationship did not last more than a year. “We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things,” he said after the split.

She has been reportedly single since then until recently when she shared some images on Instagram from the Burning Man music festival. In a couple of those pictures, she was seen kissing a man. Patrick has not disclosed his identity yet but the two seemed quite happy with one another. These pictures were shared as recently as early September this year so some may assume the couple is still together.