Did NASCAR Champion Ryan Blaney’s Uncle Play for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during qualifying for the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during qualifying for the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney stands on the cusp of repeating history in NASCAR as he gears up for the championship decider at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. The #12 Ford Mustang driver is the reigning Cup Series champion and can win back-to-back titles for the first time since Jimmie Johnson in 2010 this Sunday. That said, elite sports has always been in the Blaney bloodline, as evidenced by his uncle, Dale’s accolades.

Dale Blaney currently plies his trade in the racing circles in America. But there was a time when the 60-year-old was an NBA sensation. Blaney played college basketball for West Virginia University — quickly rising up the ranks and racking up multiple accolades.

It wasn’t long till the NBA came calling. In 1986, the iconic Los Angeles Lakers drafted the young up-and-comer. However, Blaney never really left a mark on pro basketball as he quit during the 1986-87 season to focus on his racing career.

In terms of on-track prowess, Blaney is pretty handy behind the wheel of a Sprint Car. He holds a stellar record of 11 victories in the World of Outlaws, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 1998 — a premier feeder series in the American racing circuit.

Alongside his time at the track, Blaney also now coaches college basketball. He is the Assistant Coach for the Westminster College’s Men’s division.

Ryan Blaney is grateful for the worlds of NASCAR and Basketball colliding

Dale Blaney isn’t the only pro basketball star who has found an affinity to motor racing. NBA legend, Michael Jordan stepped into the fold with 23XI Racing — a NASCAR Cup Series outfit he co-owns with Denny Hamlin.

Speaking about the positive influence the likes of Jordan have brought into the American Stock Car racing landscape, Blaney explained why he is so grateful for this intersection between two of the US’s most loved arenas.

“The biggest athlete in the world has a passion for what we do, right? That makes you feel like you’re doing something right. To see just the love he has for motorsports, it was great. In bitter times when I lost Miami, to see the excitement on his face for the 45 winning, that’s pretty cool,” he said.

As the 2024 season draws to a close, it remains to be seen if a similar legendary status can be reached by Blaney in the NASCAR world as he challenges for his second title this Sunday.

