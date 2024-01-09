Things Could Get Heated Between Kyle Larson & Chase Elliott in 2024 for This Reason

MARTINSVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 28: Kyle Larson ( 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) talks with Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on October 28, 2023 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231028935500

In a recent Hendrick Motorsports interview, the Chevy stars were asked which Crown Jewel races they would like to win the most in the coming NASCAR season. Interestingly, the answers were almost the same for Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

This leads to a possibility that these two teammates might find themselves fighting against each other during these coveted races; especially the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For the #9 speedster, winning the prestigious race at the famed 2.5-mile oval holds a special significance. As a child, Chase Elliott watched his legendary father Bill Elliott win that same race in 2002. However, he was too young to remember everything that had happened that day.

“To be in the photos and whatnot I thought was cool,” admitted the Georgia native. “That one really hits closest to home for me.”

For Larson, winning the Brickyard 400 would check a box in his illustrious resume. He explained, “The Brickyard 400 and the DAYTONA 500 are the only crown jewels I haven’t been able to win in NASCAR. I love winning races, but I love winning the big races. I would love to check those off…”

With his double-duty coming up, Larson might have to be as competitive as ever in the upcoming season. For Elliott, 2024 poses a bigger question: Will 2024 be a successful season for the Golden Boy of Hendrick Motorsports, considering the sorry season that 2023 was?

The unexpected rivalry between Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson

Of course, Elliott and Larson are teammates. But when 40 cars run at full throttle around NASCAR’s tracks, all of them fixated on that one cherished ride down the victory lane, going easy even on one’s teammates becomes impossible. The on-track history between Elliott and Larson hasn’t been any different.

Back in the second race of 2022 at Fontana, Elliott, Larson, and Team Penske’s, Joey Logano were battling it out for the lead during the closing laps of the race. With barely 20 laps to go till the checkered flag, the 2020 Cup Series champion drove to the outside in an attempt to clear the field. However, his teammate too veered wide enough to block Elliott and eventually drove him into the wall. While Larson got the win, Elliott had to settle for a 26th-place finish.

But that’s not the end of the beef between these two speedsters. Fast forward to August at Watkins Glen, Yung Money again chose to play Elliott wide coming off of turn 1. This time, Chase Elliott managed to secure a P4 finish despite the Elk Grove native’s aggression. Nevertheless, he congratulated his teammate on the latter’s second win of the season.