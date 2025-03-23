Days After Denny Hamlin’s Shout-Out, Josh Berry Gives Brutally Honest Verdict About Playoff Chances

Josh Berry took everyone by surprise when he won the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas last weekend. The win came after a fourth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway the weekend before. Nobody expected the new Wood Brothers Racing driver to pick up speed in just a few appearances for the team. Despite his stellar performances, he remains cautious about his chances in the playoffs.

He stated warily in a press conference ahead of the Homestead-Miami event this Sunday that he is more comfortable with taking each week as it comes. Issues on pit road and unexpected wrecks can end a driver’s day even if he is performing on the top of his form. So, Berry would rather focus on ticking small checkboxes instead of worrying about the finishing position.

He added, “I haven’t dove deep into the schedule and what we think. I’m sure Miles [Stanley] has done more so of that. But the first couple of rounds are just about execution, really more than anything. From what I watch, if you can just go out and have solid races, get stage points, finish, and don’t have a big issue, we will most definitely be able to be in contention to advance through the rounds.”

Miles Stanley is Berry’s crew chief at Wood Brothers Racing. The duo are on a mission to revitalize the soul of the oldest team in the sport, and as things stand, they might just get it done by the end of the season. The driver’s decision to play to his strengths and not think too much this early in the season is peak wisdom, and many Cup Series champions would agree.

Denny Hamlin warns the Cup Series field to not underestimate Berry

Hamlin spoke about Berry’s potential on Actions Detrimental this week. He said, “I’m not sure any of the other teams budgeted the 21 car and Josh Berry to be in the playoffs taking a spot … He’s not just taking a spot. He’s someone that could go in there and win get into a couple of rounds deeper than just round of 16, the way he’s running.”

These are interesting words from the Cup Series veteran. The popular icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long believed Berry to be capable of being a Cup Series champion as well. Could the driver replicate the Las Vegas upset in the larger picture? It remains to be seen.

But, right now, the focus is on his race at Homestead-Miami. The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 goes live at 3:00 pm ET.