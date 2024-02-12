Ross Chastain on why "It's really hard to go to sleep" ahead of the Daytona 500

Ross Chastain is in his early years driving for Trackhouse Racing. But that hasn’t stopped him from picking up wins, especially at the most unexpected times. Take a look at last year’s season finale at Phoenix: despite not being a championship contender, he held off the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and took the winner’s trophy home. Interestingly, before him, that feat was achieved by Denny Hamlin way back in 2013.

Advertisement

The watermelon man is looking forward to recording his 5th career win this year. And what better place than the Daytona 500 to do so? However, the best performance by the Chevy star at the 2.5-mile, high-banked oval was a P7 finish, and that too, way back in 2021, when he used to drive for Chip Ganassi Racing. So, how is the racer feeling about this year’s 500?

“I view it as a real catalyst for the sports and it’s a part of the foundation that we stand on today and it’s still relevant,” exclaimed the #1 driver. Adding, “The nerves are real. It’s really hard to go to sleep, but it’s so awesome to wake up on Sunday morning of the Daytona 500.”

Advertisement

Ross Chastain returns to Niece Motorsports in 2024

The Florida native will pilot the #45 Chevrolet Silverado truck in selected races as the newest addition to Niece Motorsports’ 2024 lineup for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He will be driving in five races at Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Indianapolis Raceway Park.

For Chastain, winning races and, most importantly, getting the #45 machine into the owner’s championship is what matters the most. “I love coming to race in the Truck Series,” admitted Chastain. “I’m thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for allowing me to get behind the wheel of these Chevrolets. We’re going to do our best to go out and win races and compete for an Owner’s Championship. It would mean a lot to me to be able to bring that home to Al Niece.”

Chastain holds a special place in the team for sure. After all, he was the first driver to win a race for Niece Motorsports. The melon man will share his 2024 ride with Johnny Sauter, Kaden Honeycutt, and Connor Mosack. He sure has a lot to do this year.