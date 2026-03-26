“Demolished That Man’s Soul”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Producer Sparks Fan Outrage With Bold NASCAR Take

Bold opinions polarize NASCAR, just like any other sport, and sometimes, it’s better to keep them to themselves, for PR reasons, or just for your own personal sanity. That’s what Dale Earnhardt Jr. would have likely chosen to tell his producer Travis Rockhold after he made a bold claim in a recent podcast.

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The topic of discussion on Dirty Mo Media‘s latest podcast was the NASCAR Hall of Fame, with several names being thrown around—some they felt deserved a spot, and others who did not.

Dale Jr. at one point, floated Justin Allgaier as a future candidate for the accolade, if he added another O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title to his name following his 2024 success. Rockhold, who has been producer of the show since 2023, decided it was a good idea to jump in and discredit the whole series altogether.

“I don’t think Xfinity, O’Reilly, Bush, Nationwide should count,” he said.

Dale Jr., who was shocked to listen to the stance, did not hold back. “Are you serious? Why would it not? It’s the NASCAR Hall of Fame, not the NASCAR Cup. It’s under the NASCAR banner. It’s not the NASCAR Cup Hall of Fame?”

He followed it up in plain terms, calling it “a pretty sh*tty take.”

Fans weighed in soon after with one post on X reading, “Absolutely terrible take by Travis. And comparing NASCAR with other sports is again stupid. NASCAR IS NOT BALL AND STICK SPORT.”

Another added, “Demolished that man’s soul live on camera.”

Demolished that man’s soul live on camera. pic.twitter.com/D6nEyVm8HZ — Chase Holden (@GarageGuyChase) March 25, 2026

Rockhold’s attempt to draw a line with other sports did not land either. “But Majorly League Baseball includes everything,” he added, drawing a reply from one fan: “The Baseball Hall of Fame includes members not from Major League Baseball (negro league, etc.) as well as writers, owners, coaches, media members. Tavis belongs on What An Idiot next week.”

But one fan who sympathized with Travis said, “I feel awful for Travis here. Hate to spike on a good dude but that’s not a very good take. NASCAR is so much more than Cup.”

Definitely, Rockhold’s stance rests on the idea that while the Hall covers the sport as a whole, Cup drivers carry more weight due to how the series is presented and remembered, and that should tilt the scale in the voting room.

Dale Jr. and his co-host TJ Majors both did not see it that way. In their view, Cup success will always stand at the front, but it should not shut the door on drivers who built careers outside that series