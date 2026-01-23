Denny Hamlin Calls NASCAR Return to Chase Format A Win for the Sport

Denny Hamlin has long pressed for a return to points racing, and few drivers carry more credibility on that front than Hamlin. Having himself been one of the most consistent drivers, routinely stacking strong regular-season performances and backing them up in the postseason, the JGR veteran has often faced dejection in the elimination format.

Who can forget last season’s upset when the No. 11 driver came excruciatingly close to winning the title, but lost out due to the final caution at Phoenix that flipped things in favor of Kyle Larson.

With that backdrop, Hamlin has welcomed NASCAR’s decision to revive the Chase format, viewing it as a workable middle ground that finally restores balance between weekly execution and race wins.

With NASCAR responding to feedback from drivers, insiders, and fans by reintroducing a system that values sustained performance, Hamlin has offered his endorsement. “It’s the same guys that are favorites every single week. And it’s because those are the ones that are up front every week. That’s who this format benefits. I don’t think you’ll see any crazy wild cards go on runs in the final 10,” he said during a recent media appearance.

Momentum cannot be manufactured overnight. If a driver fails to build rhythm across the first 26 races, expecting a sudden surge in the final 10 defies logic. That’s why the structure favors teams to move up or down the standings based on form. That shift appeals to Hamlin because it removes the artificial cliff edge of eliminations.

“As they perform, there are no eliminations; they’ll just happen organically and naturally. And we’re going to be talking about the guys that are up front each and every week,” he added.

Last year, during an episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin shared that he could live with a playoff structure that trimmed the field every three races, provided the regular season carried meaningful weight. He has repeatedly argued that the elimination model tilted too far toward game seven moments, opining that no single race should outweigh the others.

Hamlin’s plans to race following his personal tragedy

While Hamlin weighs the competitive implications of the Chase, he has also been facing a far more personal challenge away from the racetrack. He is still grieving the loss of his father, who passed away less than a month ago after a fire destroyed his parents’ home in December 2025. Yet Hamlin has said that he intends to continue racing, even if he is not fully ready emotionally.

“I’m OK, as to be expected,” Hamlin said. When probed if he considered taking a break from competition this year, he emphasized his commitment as a driver, guided by a promise made to team owner Joe Gibbs and the Gibbs family.

Acknowledging that the emotional strain may leave him slightly behind earlyon, but he expressed confidence in his ability to close that gap quickly. Once the season begins, the racing routine will help steady his mindset and allow him to compete at the level expected of him. Whether that means this is the year he finally gets his title or not, remains to be seen.