Watch: Brad Keselowski’s Hilarious Drunk Interview After Winning NASCAR Cup Series Title

Nov 18, 2012; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski takes a drink out of a large glass of beer after winning the Sprint Cup Series championship following the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Every season of the NASCAR Cup Series is a tiresome grind. Hence, winning a Cup Series championship surely calls for celebration. Speaking of which, longtime NASCAR fans would surely remember the iconic Brad Keselowski interview from 2012, shortly after the then-Team Penske star bagged the titular win.

It was a milestone achievement for Roger Penske as Brad Keselowski brought them their first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship. When the interviewer asked what the owner told Keselowski after the latter had won, Keselowski stated that he had a long list that he would give Penske before Christmas.

The ESPN interview was hilarious as Brad Keselowski spoke about everything ranging from paraphrased quotes by Winston Churchill to bench press, and sipping on a humongous glass of beer. The glass was, of course, almost empty. When he exclaimed, “We did it! That’s pretty simple, right guys?” and lifted his glass of beer. The interview burst out into laughter at Keselowski’s drunken mirth.

Throwback to a dominant season by Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski’s sole Championship win was a special one. Keselowski earned his first Championship in 125 starts, just second to Jeff Gordon, who won the first of his four Championships in 93 starts. With the 2012 triumph, Keselowski joined NASCAR veteran Bobby Labonte as the only other driver to have won championship titles in the NASCAR Nationwide Series and the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

During the interview, Keselowski said, “We find a way. There’s going to be adversity in a season, that’s racing, man. My team, they find a way. They don’t surrender.”

“I’m six-foot tall, 150 pounds. I ain’t a big guy. I’m not strong. I haven’t been the fastest guy; I haven’t been the smoothest guy. As life’s gone on, I’ve learned I’m not perfect,” he added.

Roger Penske was also elated. He felt like it was a big deal for the team to stay in the sports after winning the Indy 500 15 times as he gave a shout-out to his entire team for the achievement.