HomeSearch

Watch: Brad Keselowski’s Hilarious Drunk Interview After Winning NASCAR Cup Series Title

Soumyadeep Saha
|Published December 26, 2023

Watch: Brad Keselowski’s Hilarious Drunk Interview After Winning NASCAR Cup Series Title

Nov 18, 2012; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski takes a drink out of a large glass of beer after winning the Sprint Cup Series championship following the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Every season of the NASCAR Cup Series is a tiresome grind. Hence, winning a Cup Series championship surely calls for celebration. Speaking of which, longtime NASCAR fans would surely remember the iconic Brad Keselowski interview from 2012, shortly after the then-Team Penske star bagged the titular win.

It was a milestone achievement for Roger Penske as Brad Keselowski brought them their first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship. When the interviewer asked what the owner told Keselowski after the latter had won, Keselowski stated that he had a long list that he would give Penske before Christmas.

The ESPN interview was hilarious as Brad Keselowski spoke about everything ranging from paraphrased quotes by Winston Churchill to bench press, and sipping on a humongous glass of beer. The glass was, of course, almost empty. When he exclaimed, “We did it! That’s pretty simple, right guys?” and lifted his glass of beer. The interview burst out into laughter at Keselowski’s drunken mirth.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Basso488/status/1725755715808268597?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even fans found this interview epic. On that note, someone said,

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redneck_captain/status/1725870059506082235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another wrote,

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/The_PitReport/status/1725756895602860090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A Team Penske fan commented,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/penguinator24/status/1726105832218116314?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, someone joked,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BuffaloByGodDan/status/1725886902971068752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Throwback to a dominant season by Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski’s sole Championship win was a special one. Keselowski earned his first Championship in 125 starts, just second to Jeff Gordon, who won the first of his four Championships in 93 starts. With the 2012 triumph, Keselowski joined NASCAR veteran Bobby Labonte as the only other driver to have won championship titles in the NASCAR Nationwide Series and the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

During the interview, Keselowski said, “We find a way. There’s going to be adversity in a season, that’s racing, man. My team, they find a way. They don’t surrender.”

“I’m six-foot tall, 150 pounds. I ain’t a big guy. I’m not strong. I haven’t been the fastest guy; I haven’t been the smoothest guy. As life’s gone on, I’ve learned I’m not perfect,” he added.

Roger Penske was also elated. He felt like it was a big deal for the team to stay in the sports after winning the Indy 500 15 times as he gave a shout-out to his entire team for the achievement. 

Share this article

About the author

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

Read more from Soumyadeep Saha