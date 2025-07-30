Denny Hamlin Explains What Makes Christopher Bell One of the Best in the Business

Denny Hamlin, who became the first driver this season to win four races, has also excelled as the co-owner of 23XI Racing, proving his leadership qualities by making some hard calls. Besides, as the most experienced driver at Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin naturally assumes the role of mentor for the other three drivers. He leads by example, encourages them to ask questions, and believes that Christopher Bell stands out as the most exceptional among the lot.

During his appearance on NASCAR’s The Day After, following his Dover win, Hamlin explained how he often challenges Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs with questions designed to spark deeper thinking. He elaborated, saying that once they respond, he pushes further with follow-up questions to stir additional insights, helping them develop sharper feedback for their teams.

Speaking to host Shannon Spake, Hamlin singled out Bell for praise, saying, “Christopher Bell, I think, is one of the most receptive to information and asking a lot of questions. So, I mean, that’s what makes him so good.

“In my mind, I consider him one of the top three or four drivers in our series. But yet he’s still asking questions from one of his teammates on how he can get better.”

Hamlin added, “So, I think that’s where you’re really going to have some special talent coming down the line. When you got someone that’s talented and that’s willing to work that hard.”

Bell has already won three races this season, and in consecutive weeks within the first four weeks of the regular season. Out of 22 starts so far, he has secured eight top-five finishes and 13 top-10s, currently sitting fifth in the driver standings with 664 points, trailing leader Chase Elliott by 62.

Over his six-year NASCAR career, Bell has consistently been a contender, finishing in the top five for the past three seasons. His best run came in 2022, when he placed third in the standings with three victories to his name.