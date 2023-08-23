HomeSearch

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Driver Names Formula 1 Superstar as Celebrity He’d Be Starstruck With

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 23, 2023

Jul 17, 2023; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) is introduced before the start of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Who said NASCAR drivers can’t be fans of other drivers? Just like the regular fan, drivers too can be fans of other people from the arena of motorsports, or other sports in general. And in the case of Michael Jordan’s star driver, Tyler Reddick, there happens to be one Formula 1 legend that he believes would make him star-struck if they ever get a chance to meet.

23XI Racing’s Reddick recently took the name of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, as one of his role models. More specifically, it would be a meeting with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team driver that he would be dazzled with.

Tyler Reddick names Lewis Hamilton as someone he’d be star-struck with

In a recent interview with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Reddick was asked about the one person he would be star-struck by when meeting them. The NASCAR driver responded, “Lewis Hamilton. That’d be the one.”

When further asked what would he say to him if he ever had the chance to meet the British icon, Reddick replied, “I don’t know. That’s the problem. (Laughs) I would probably freeze for a minute and think about what I was gonna say next. Have that awkward pause, you know?”

Hamilton has been a remarkable talent that has graced the world of Formula 1. Starting in the 2007 season with McLaren under Ron Dennis’ leadership, he showcased his incredible talent right from his debut season. Just the next year, he picked up his first championship and would remain with the team till the end of the 2012 season.

Thereafter, in 2013, he moved to the Mercedes team with his childhood friend and later nemesis, Nico Rosberg, as his teammate. Just a season later, he would pick up his second championship. Furthermore, he would go on to win the rest of his titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Before eventually losing out to a new formidable and rising talent, Max Verstappen in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton is also Tyler Reddick’s role model

Back in May this year, while speaking on an online AMA, Reddick had revealed who all were his role models. The California native mentioned several names within the NASCAR fraternity. Such as Steve Kinser, Dale Earnhardt, and then stated Lewis Hamilton’s name.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TylerReddick/status/1659624412289847296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He also stated, “I have really grown to love F1. I really love watching that sport. So I really have latched onto what Lewis Hamilton does, what he speaks for, what he stands for and what he does on the race track obviously too is just incredibly remarkable.”

It is fantastic to see someone who actively races in the top flight of American stock car racing call another driver in a totally different format of motorsports to be his role model. After all, who would not like to call an incredible talent of their generation their role model, right?

