How Martinsville Speedway Played Host to the Sole Canadian National to Ever Win a NASCAR Race

Oct 22, 2006; Martinsville, VA, USA; Nextel Cup Series driver (48) Jimmie Johnson leads the pack as he won the Subway 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pouya Dianat-Imagn Images © Copyright Pouya Dianat

As NASCAR gets ready for its first short track race of the season at Martinsville, featuring option tires and heightened anticipation, it also stirs memories of Earl Ross, the sole Canadian driver to win a NASCAR race victory [at Martinsville Speedway]. This September will mark the 51st anniversary of his win in the Old Dominion 500.

Advertisement

Ross, starting from the eleventh spot, outpaced Buddy Baker, finishing more than a lap ahead. His victory at Martinsville, coupled with being named the 1974 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, catapulted him to fame in Canada, where he had a strong racing career both before and after his NASCAR endeavors.

Regrettably, the era’s fleeting sponsorships, which rarely extended beyond a single season, curtailed his tenure in NASCAR. After participating in just two events across 1975 and 1976, Ross withdrew from NASCAR competition. His brief but memorable stint included one victory, five top-five finishes, and ten top-tens in 26 races before he returned to his roots in Canada.

Earl had developed Parkinson’s in later years, but despite it, he remained a fixture at the racetracks. Alongside Ron Ling, Ross was a familiar sight on the hill at Delaware Speedway, never allowing his condition to dampen his spirits.

Ross was also known for his wit, even as his pace slowed. For instance, he provided a memorable moment during his induction into the London (Ontario) Sports Hall of Fame. As his achievements were heralded, Ross, seated on his scooter, began a slow journey to deliver his acceptance speech, which took a long time for him to reach the stage.

He maneuvered his scooter with careful turns across the stage front, to the side, backstage, up a ramp, and finally to the lectern. Dismounting, he approached the microphone, capturing the audience with his presence. Leaning forward, he delivered a line that brought the house down: “I used to be faster.”

He passed away back in 2014. Ross was commemorated last year on the golden anniversary of his win at Martinsville. A dedicated group from Ailsa Craig orchestrated a pilgrimage to celebrate Ross’s legacy, undertaking a bus tour of racing landmarks near Charlotte, North Carolina, ending in a visit to Martinsville, Virginia, for a NASCAR-filled weekend of both Xfinity and Cup Series races.

Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2000, Ross’s career was marked by over 100 victories at various short tracks throughout the Midwest and Canada.

His speed secured him a place in seven different Halls of Fame. In his later years, Ross, always the racer at heart, navigated the world at a different pace, behind the wheel of a motorized cart.