Kyle Busch Praises Tony Stewart’s SRX Series, Claims “Cars Do Have Some Good Safety Aspects to Them, Which Is Nice”

A lot of big names from the American racecar driving scene have taken part in the SRX Series. Among them, Kyle Busch might just be the most talented one. Busch, who has raced in two races in this year’s SRX, has emerged victorious in both and recently shared his take on the future of the Tony Stewart-owned series.

Busch not only pointed to the areas in which the series can improve but also to the things he likes, and what his take is on the overall concept. The RCR driver also addressed the subject of a NASCAR racetrack and its place in future SRX schedules.

Kyle Busch on what he likes about SRX, what he would change, and more

During a press conference ahead of the Cup race at Michigan, Busch was asked what he thinks about the future of something like the SRX Series, whether he would want to change anything, and what he really likes about that whole concept. “Honestly, I feel like they’ve got a pretty good program on what they’re doing,” Busch replied.

“I know it’s really tough on the guys and the girls who work behind the scenes and do all the stuff with preparing the cars, working on the cars. Fortunately, Berlin was a decent race – about the only work they really have to do is clean out the burnout rubber from my car this week.”

He continued, “There’s 12 cars. You could probably do 16, at least. It would be cool to see more cars. I think that it’s OK when you have some calamity and some crashes and stuff like that, as long as everybody is keeping safe. (David) Stremme had a throttle stick in one of the test cars the other day and he wailed the wall and he was okay. (Tony) Kanan destroyed the fence too at Stafford. So, the cars do have some good safety aspects to them, which is nice.”

Busch claimed that to see SRX’s racecars go around all these short tracks across the country, which will be “really fun.” The RCR driver added that a track like Richmond might be “too big of a racetrack” for the cars in SRX. ”

“You could put on a race there, but I believe it would be too big of a speedway. The short track, half mile and under are a really good place for them,” he added.

Busch won’t race any more races this year in SRX

After his victory in this week’s race in Berlin, having made 2 in 2, Busch revealed that he won’t be coming back for any more races in the SRX Series this year.”This is it for me for the year. Sorry guys. You’ll have to tune in and watch everybody else but don’t worry, I’ll be back,” he said.

And when one thinks about it, now that the NASCAR season is coming to the playoff section, Busch’s focus will largely be on his job on the weekends. This year, he has enjoyed a resurgence and a lot of success when compared to his season last year.

So its natural if Busch doesn’t return for a third SRX race this year. He has his sights on another third, his third NASCAR Cup title.