Denny Hamlin Laments Lack of Transparency as NASCAR Charter Negotiations Drag On

The Charters hold immense importance to the teams in the top-tier NASCAR racing series. Firstly, they are a means for the teams to benefit from the income purse. And, secondly, and most importantly, they are also what secures the money behind running an entry in the Cup Series roster. However, being a team owner himself, Denny Hamlin is alarmed at NASCAR, delaying the renewal of their charter deal.

Advertisement

The current charter deal is about to run out by the end of this year and it’s already a month into 2024. Hamlin is worried about the delay, which could potentially put the teams in a window where their hard-earned charters could lose their significance money-wise. “The whole process is slow,” said the JGR driver. “I think that we’d rather had this done months and months to go but it’s been a slow process to try to get any answers and transparency where we needed so it’s gonna be tough to meet deadlines.”

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports was curious about Hamlin’s biggest issue with NASCAR’s delay in renewing the Charter deal. The 7-time Pocono champion admitted that he worries about deal fatigue more than anything else. However, he also stated that it’s just a matter of how long NASCAR wants to drag it out.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1753088820575420754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“This is typically the way it’s been between NASCAR and the teams for so many years so it’s just tough to get the two sides to agree on a lot of issues. Once you figure out the financials, and there has to be transparency, and then you can work on all the other language,” he added.

Hamlin hints at the lack of progress since the beginning of the previous season

In an episode of his podcast, Hamlin stated that although he is not a member of the Team Negotiation Committee (TNC), he is aware of how there could be chances of the teams rupturing their ties with NASCAR just like the IndyCar CART/IRL split in the 1990s.

“We are in the 11th hour again. We tried to start these conversations 2 years ago, and it’s just been delay, delay, delay and now here we are, we’re at the end of the rope…There’s certainly some work to be done, right? Do I believe we are closer to a deal now than we were 12 months ago? I don’t think so,” he stated bluntly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DirtyMoMedia/status/1752789733082616158?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Some might argue that the decisions revolving around the charters have been getting delayed due to the buzz going on around the new media deal. But with the media deal already announced back in November, it is perhaps safe to say that NASCAR has had enough time to work on renewing the Charter deal, but even then, Hamlin says, no progress has been made.