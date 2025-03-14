“Better Just to Shut Up”: Noah Gragson Reveals Painful Reality Behind How Money Dictates NASCAR Drivers’ Freedom of Expression

NASCAR is signing contracts to race in the streets of metropolitan cities and exotic international destinations to grow stock car racing. However, there could be one basic factor with tremendous potential that it has failed to consider. Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson shined a light on that to The Athletic.

Drivers today are restricted from voicing out their opinions on matters bravely. Every word they speak in the public forum is scrutinized for controversial elements. But why is that the case?

Because no sponsor wants to partner with a controversial driver. Gragson believes that the lack of character that drivers show in public because of this risk is dragging the sport backward.

He noted how there are multiple partners for every single driver, and what he says might end up angering at least one of them. In his words, “You’ve got to get these guys to show their personality. It’s a double-edged sword because you have all these partners nowadays. Those partners have different views. So it’s better just to shut up and not even walk the line.”

He continued to point out that he was one of the drivers who walked the line aggressively and that not many of his colleagues did. However, he did stress that they all had more personality than they were willing to put out there. It is notable that Denny Hamlin, one of the most fiery drivers off the track, has struggled to find a primary sponsor for 2025.

Gragson lauds Carson Hocevar for displaying a strong character

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar has made the headlines over the last couple of seasons for being an overtly aggressive driver. While his competitors don’t love him for it, the fans do. He finished second in the Cup Series race at Atlanta after such an aggressive performance. Gragson trusts that the sport needs such drivers.

He said, “I love what Carson Hocevar is doing right now. Is he a pain in the ass to race against? One-thousand percent. Is he being successful on the racetrack? One-thousand percent. At the end of the day, he’s got people talking. He’s got the pot stirred up.” He added that Hocevar now needs to try and monetize the fame that he has generated.

From the way a driver races on a track to the statements he makes on social media, they all come together to create a holistic image. This image highly influences his worth on the financial and popularity scale.