Denny Hamlin Lays Down The Track to Elusive NASCAR Cup Title

The win at Kansas earlier in the season made sure Denny Hamlin had one foot in the playoffs already, which means all the Number 11 driver has to do now is remain consistent through the rest of the regular season. And this is just what the 23XI owner has not been able to do this season, something most other drivers can also say about themselves. Despite finishing a strong third at Nashville on Sunday, Hamlin is wary of how close the field is and what he needs to do in order to stay relevant when the playoffs arrive.

Advertisement

Hamlin has been highly vocal about how almost every driver including himself has not been able to pull together a run that could separate them from the field.

Denny Hamlin on what needs to be done to make a run for the playoffs

After the race at Nashville, Hamlin was asked what he needed to do to make a strong run before the playoffs. The JGR driver emphasized what he declared earlier, saying, “Really weeks like this, where nothing crazy goes on and we just optimize our day. We’re usually gonna find ourselves with a shot to win most weeks as long as we don’t make any mistakes and keep our track position and that’s what we did today.”

Advertisement

Talking about his struggles last week, Hamlin expressed, “People are doing things that I’m doing, like they’re having a good week and then they go finished 25th and a good week and they go finished 27th. Like there’s just been no consistency at the top of like consistent drivers putting in five-six weeks. I still feel like I’m in it. I still feel like, you know, with like with 70 positions worth of finishing over two weeks, like I still feel I’m in contention to get a very good regular season playoff standing, which is bonus points.”

Hamlin with harsh words after a third-place finish at Nashville

Ross Chastain and Martin Truex Jr. finished ahead of Hamlin in a race where Hamlin had a favorable track position. Asked about his disappointment after the race, Hamlin said, “I just wasn’t fast enough honestly, just weren’t a race-winning car. I was a third, the fourth place car and um, tried to do everything I could to you know, air block everyone behind me, but you know, that’s all my car was really capable of.”

In the last six races, Hamlin has finished (in order) – 1st, 12th, 35th,2nd, 36th, and 3rd, underscoring just how inconsistent he has been for much of 2023. If he is to make a run for his elusive first championship, the #11 needs to ensure the business end of the season sees a rather more consistent run of results.