Taylor Swift’s TIME Magazine Laurel Has NASCAR Team Posting the Funniest Edit

Recently, Taylor Swift, who has remained a constant staple in the headlines for the better part of the year thanks to her music and her romance with NFL’s Travis Kelce, was named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year. Of course, this was an opportunity for many entities and individuals to jump on with their marketing and social media posts, which is exactly what a NASCAR team did.

After the major announcement of Taylor Swift, Kaulig Racing decided to take a funny dig at Swift’s multiple appearances during Kelce’s games, while also having a hilarious take on her comments about football.

It seems like Taylor Swift has started liking football since she’s started showing up for Travis Kelce’s games. As reported by the NFL, she said, “Football is fun it seems”. However, Kaulig Racing tweaked the quote and put it up on Twitter.

Nevertheless, the edit was far from perfect and perhaps intentionally so. The main post read, “Football is awesome, it turns out. Taylor Swift TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year after attending multiple NFL games to support Travis Kelce.”

And this is what Kaulig Racing changed it to: “Racing is awesome, it turns out. Taylor Swift, TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year. After attending multiple races to support Kaulig Racing.”

NASCAR veteran has no problems with the rising fame game of Taylor Swift

Kenny Wallace, the former NASCAR driver, shared her take on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance and the popularity around it in the mainstream, claiming, “As long as something makes everybody happy in a messed up world right now, things aren’t too great right now everywhere in everybody’s life, if it takes a girl who sings good music and she fell in love with a football player, it don’t bother me.”

“Hell, actually, maybe I’m a Swiftie,” Wallace described.

It’s also worth mentioning that NASCAR’s most popular driver Chase Elliott isn’t ruling out being a Swiftie either considering what he said not long ago.“You know, I am not really sure that I would consider myself a Swiftie but I feel like I should get on the bandwagon,” Elliott said. The Hendrick star claimed that being a Swiftie seems like “a lot of fun”