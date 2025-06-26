NASCAR Atlanta Prize Money: Total Purse Value for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at the Newly Renamed Echopark Speedway

Feb 23, 2025; Hampton, Georgia, USA; Christopher Bell (20) does his celebratory waves at the crowd after claiming a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

NASCAR gears up for its second visit of the season to Echopark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway. The last outing at the 1.54-mile oval saw Christopher Bell steal a dramatic win after leading just the final lap. As anticipation builds, both drivers and teams will have every incentive to deliver another electrifying performance, with the purse reflecting NASCAR’s growing financial commitment under its new media rights agreement.

This season has seen a notable rise in prize money across most events, and the Quaker State 400 is no exception. According to NASCAR veteran reporter Bob Pockrass, the total payout for the upcoming Cup race stands at $11,055,250, and the sum comprises contingency awards, finishing position bonuses, historical performance incentives, and other competitive disbursements.

Remarkably, this figure marks an increase of more than $3 million compared to the 2024 edition, which offered a purse of $7,801,384. The weekend lineup also features the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 25, 2025

The Xfinity field will compete for a purse of $1,651,939, a modest gain from last year’s $1,480,058. Meanwhile, the Truck Series payout has been set at $782,900, continuing the upward trend in race earnings across NASCAR’s national tours.

Favorites for the Atlanta weekend

With Christopher Bell having claimed the first win at Echopark Speedway this season, he enters as a strong contender, though the spotlight may well shift to Kyle Busch. In the previous race, Busch led 13 laps but slipped to a seventh-place finish after Bell surged ahead. Given that Busch has yet to secure a victory over the past two seasons, this weekend presents a prime opportunity to end that drought.

His near-miss in 2024 on the track remains fresh as well when Daniel Suárez edged past Ryan Blaney and Busch in a tight, three-wide finish. That moment underlines the potential of Atlanta’s expansive lanes to deliver another thrilling showdown.

From a statistical standpoint, Blaney has the strongest numbers, boasting an average finish of 9.6 across 14 career starts, including a 6.7 mark in the Next Gen era. Chase Elliott also warrants close attention, as Atlanta has historically suited his style. He holds a 12.2 average finish over 13 starts and has recorded a 10.5 average since 2022.