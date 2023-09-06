“Denny Hamlin Means More to JGR and Toyota Than Kyle Busch”: NASCAR Insider’s Bold Claim Is More Fact Than Fiction

After much speculation and delay, Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing finally announced the extension of their nearly two-decade-long partnership after the Darlington race. This finally put an end to a season-long tension, coming barely a year after JGR lost its other veteran, Kyle Busch. And if NASCAR insider Brett Griffin is to be believed, Hamlin’s importance to the team might just have been too big to let him go, unlike that of the two-time Cup Series champion, who left to join RCR this season.

On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the NASCAR spotter made a sensational claim, saying that JGR keeping Hamlin and letting Kyle Busch leave just goes on to show who the organization values more, and the reasons behind it.

Denny Hamlin brought more to the table for JGR than Kyle Busch

Griffin believes that re-signing Hamlin was the obvious choice for Joe Gibbs, considering the additional value he brings when compared to Kyle Busch from a business point of view.

“It’s obvious that Denny Hamlin means more to Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota than Kyle Busch did because they had an opportunity to keep Kyle. I mean, how hard did they try? He had an opportunity to stay, I’m the one who told you he could’ve stayed last year on this show. I’m telling you though, when they didn’t, when he didn’t stay, you can’t tell me that Joe Gibbs and Toyota couldn’t have put more on the table to keep him.”

Griffin believes that Hamlin’s ownership of 23XI Racing and 23XI’s relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing played a huge role in the deal from not just JGR’s perspective, but also from the standpoint of Toyota.

“Denny Hamlin is a Cup owner, Kyle was a Truck Series owner. There is a big difference. There is a big difference in Toyota’s 5-year plan with what Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan are doing. Oh by the way, you’ve got Michael Jordan Toyota, that’s a way to Americanize your brand.”

23XI Racing is the other winner from the Denny Hamlin deal

With 23XI Racing now staying with Toyota after there were speculations that there was interest from Ford, the team has the best possible manufacturer on its team, according to Griffin.

“I think it’s great for 23XI. Listen, Toyota has the most speed right now. If they don’t win this championship this year, it’s their own fault because their cars are the fastest week-in and week-out. I know we talked about Ford winning some races there but across the board, across the manufacturer board, nobody’s faster than Toyota right now.

23XI has both drivers in the playoffs in only its third season, a tremendous achievement in the Cup Series. And by the looks of it, the team could well put itself in contention for the ultimate prize in a few years time.