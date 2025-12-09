Dale Earnhardt’s NASCAR Lore Extended So Far That He Once Had Two Scary Roller Coasters Named After Him

Dale Earnhardt Sr. was one of the drivers whose legacy helped NASCAR grow in popularity across the globe. He is inarguably one of the greatest stock car racers of all time, collecting a record-tying seven Cup Series championships to cement his dominance. His fame and crowd appeal were so immense that even popular roller coasters were named after him.

Advertisement

New roller coasters were introduced at Carowinds in Charlotte and Kings Dominion in Virginia back in 2010. Earnhardt was part of a unique licensing agreement between these amusement parks and Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI). The roller coaster at Carowinds was named Intimidator, while the one at Kings Dominion was called Intimidator 305.

The Intimidator 305 was built at a cost of $25 million and stood 305 feet tall. Its cars carried the “Intimidator” and “3” branding and reached a top speed of 90 miles per hour. The Carowinds coaster stood 232 feet tall and reached a top speed of 80 miles per hour. Both rides became major hits with the public and remained top attractions for over a decade.

Jeff Steiner, who was the executive vice president of DEI, said at the time, “We’ve been reaching out to the consumers to see if there is still an interest in the Earnhardt legacy, and the answer has been a resounding yes. Theme parks want marquee rides that can be their hallmark, and they see this as something that will resonate with the fans, especially in the Southeast.”

When and why were the names of the roller coasters changed?

After a lengthy and successful run that the public enjoyed to the core, the licensing agreement between the parent company of the parks and DEI came to an end in 2023. A statement issued by Carowinds in 2024 read, “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to DEI for years of a successful partnership. This marks the commencement of an exciting new chapter for Carowinds and its iconic attraction.”

The roller coaster was soon renamed “Thunder Strike” and continues to be in operation. “Intimidator 305” was renamed “Pantheon” soon after, and continues to be in operation as well. The parks removed all the design elements that were associated with Earnhardt or motorsports following the rebranding to officially mark the end of the era.

The many years in which the rides carried Earnhardt’s name and the reception that fans give it are solid proof of the love that they still hold for the brightest stars of them all.