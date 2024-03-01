Why Kyle Larson Feels Las Vegas, and Not Daytona or Atlanta Could Tell More About 2024 NASCAR Season

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the 5 HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, fields questions from the media during Daytona 500 Media Day on February 16, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2022 Daytona 500 Media Day Icon220216103063

After starting his season with an 11th-place finish at Daytona and a DNF in Atlanta, Kyle Larson will be hoping to register his first win in the upcoming race in Las Vegas. And considering he was the winner last time NASCAR was in town on this racetrack, Larson will be heading into the race with a pretty optimistic mindset. This is something the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion also recently confessed to in an interview.

“I’m confident in our team every year. Being with Hendrick Motorsports, you know you’re the best organization in the series, so there are lots of smart people, and all of that,” Larson said.

“Yeah, I’m confident, but Daytona and Atlanta are their own beasts. They’re different than majority of the schedule so I’m really excited to get to Vegas this weekend.”

Larson also claimed that the race in Vegas will give him “a good sense” of where the Chevrolets are compared to the Fords and Toyotas as well as how the #5 team is stacking up against the rest.

This is perhaps because the first two races of the season weren’t really on racetracks where a whole lot can be judged about a racecar’s ideal state. The first race was on the superspeedway of Daytona and the second on a racetrack that is a superspeedway with an identity crisis.

So it would be Las Vegas, where everyone will get a clearer picture of each manufacturer’s true performance.

What is the secret to having a good race in Las Vegas as per Kyle Larson?

After Larson expressed his feelings of optimism heading into the race in Las Vegas, he was asked about the secret to having a good race in Sin City. After all, Vegas has been one of his strongest tracks with a couple of wins and 5 finishes inside the Top 5.

Speaking about the racetrack, Kyle Larson said, “Vegas is, I think, unique and fun. Each end of the racetrack, each corner is different. It’s really rough in (turns) 1 & 2.”

“If you can get your car handling well through bumps in 1 & 2, then you can carry lot of speed.”

Naturally, Larson’s fans will be hoping that his crew chief Chad Knaus cracks the right setup and the right handling for his driver so he can add his win number three in Las Vegas, which would also be the first of his season. Of course, Larson is the odds favorite for the race.

But only time will tell if Yung Money hits the jackpot in Vegas on Sunday.