Kyle Larson Admits He Has “Zero Chance” of Mastering Shane van Gisbergen’s Unique Braking Technique

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) talks outside the medical facility Friday, May 16, 2025, during Fast Friday ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Credit: Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle Larson is one of the best race car drivers in the world right now. His fame has long crossed the borders of stock car racing, and he is a notable icon in various circles today. But even he has acknowledged that Shane van Gisbergen is simply better than he and other Cup Series stars when it comes to road course racing.

SVG took the NASCAR world by storm when he won his debut Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course in 2023. Ever since, he has firmly established himself as the top dog away from ovals. A key attribute that helps him do such a good job is his heel-toe braking technique, by which he uses his right foot to accelerate and brake while using his left to press the clutch and shift gears.

NASCAR drivers aren’t used to this. They have been trained from a young age to use their left foot to brake, since the modern day stock cars don’t require the clutch to be pressed to change gears. Larson told the press at Sonoma Raceway that such methods are why van Gisbergen is a lot more dominant than his competitors on road courses.

He added, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks… like there’s zero chance I can learn how to do that. And even if I did, like there’s zero chance that I can have it be better than what I’m probably doing with left-foot braking. So yeah, he’s just so good.”

Oval racing is the only area where the Kiwi is currently lacking, and Larson believes that he would be a lot scarier if he filled that gap.

What do other drivers think about learning the heel-toe technique?

Two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, was asked about van Gisbergen’s road course expertise as well. He admitted with a laugh that it would be time for him to retire before he began figuring out the heel-toe technique. He also noted that the effort required to do the same was too confusing and, frankly, way above his pay grade.

Christopher Bell told NBC Sports in 2023, “I wouldn’t even know where to begin. It’s definitely something that would take a long time to master and probably be an easy way to make a mistake.” Limited practice times and a ban on open testing are hurdles that prevent drivers from trying to adopt the method. Trying it out in live races could prove to be too costly.

But the interest in learning it is high without question. Ryan Blaney said, “If I had the time, I would definitely love to do it. If I could go run a Cup car every single day, that’s all I would work on.” The urge to be better and beat van Gisbergen runs high in every camp. But will the road at Sonoma throw any surprises?